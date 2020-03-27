Eureka Full Movie Download | Review, Cast | Telugu Move Download 480p, 720p

Assessment: When a Telugu film is prepared in class, it’s on a regular basis each about celebrating faculty life, glorification of unhealthy friendships, and even worse, infatuations. However, Eureka is neither of that, seeing as the way in which it pulls off a thriller set on a campus. Director Karteek Anand, who moreover carried out a lead place, must be appreciated for attempting a model new fashion and setting up a light-hearted thriller that works for most likely essentially the most half. The sophisticated screenplay and a draggy first-half nonetheless present to be a draw back.

Revanth is a hard-working pupil who wishes to organise a college fest known as Eureka on a grand observe. He’ll get the required permissions to organise it and gathers pupil to pull it off. Alternatively is Yuva, a typical faculty thug who hates the college for ruining his fame. His aim now might be to position an end to the fest and he even will get into frequent brawls with Revanth in a bid to do that. One amongst their brawls goes to the extent that police intervene. However, on the day of Eureka, Yuva finds Revanth’s ineffective physique. Fearing that he’ll be blamed for the murder, he’ll get out to unravel the thriller sooner than the fest ends.

The love monitor between Yuva and his girlfriend (Dimple Hayathi) is boring and forcefully fitted into the story. The flashback explaining the rationale for Yuva’s behaviour may’ve been outlined in a higher methodology. Whereas the comedy isn’t that good, it positively passes time sooner than the film will get into the thick of points, which it does as quickly as Yuva items out to look out the killer alongside together with his associates (Abhay Bethiganti and Shalini Vadnikatti).

Karteek succeeds in preserving the viewers engaged with the twists and turns. Even if he takes a few cinematic liberties and forgoes logic, the reality that he tried one factor new and even pulled it off for most likely essentially the most half says masses regarding the debutant. Brahmaji performs the place of a lecturer and his effectivity is spot on, inciting laughter. Naresh Kumaran’s background ranking too helps the film for most likely essentially the most half.

Karteek performs his place with ease and surprisingly chooses to smoke on-screen every time he’s needed to ship an intense effectivity. Munna is good ample in his place and the actresses don’t have so much to do. Abhay and Raghubabu do correctly with what they’re equipped.

Eureka isn’t any edge-of-the-seat thriller or an out-and-out crime drama. Sounds weird, nonetheless it’s a feel-good film that revolves spherical a murder. Should you occur to’re not too particular regarding the logic of all of it, this one’s an excellent weekend resolve.

Story: Yuva (Karteek Anand) hates his faculty to the core, so much so that he wishes to position an end to the college fest being deliberate by Revanth (Munna). When the latter dies a mysterious dying in the midst of the talked about fest, what unfolds is chaos.

Director: Kartik Anand

Author: Kartik Anand

Stars: Kartik Anand, Shalini Vadnikatti, Syed Sohel Ryan

Cast: Kartik Anand, Shalini Vadnikatti, Syed Sohel Ryan, Dimple Hayathi, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu, Mahesh Vitta, Abhay Bethiganti

Genres: Motion

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 13 March 2020

Runtime: 122 min

