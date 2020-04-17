Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin on ‘Zombie’ BitTorrent Under Justin Sun ‘Dictatorship’

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin lamented what he regards for example of the “Justin Sun dictatorship,” after the TRON (TRX) founder was implicated in one more plagiarism controversy.

A current rebranding of the BitTorrent File System (BTFS) was met with outrage by Juan Benet, creator of IPFS — or Interplanetary File System. Benet identified similarities between the brand new BTFS emblem and that of IPFS, and alleged that the similarities don’t cease there. He tweeted:

“Aaaaaahahaha it’s not sufficient to fork all our code, rebrand it and lie its theirs; copy paste random chunks of our papers, and defraud their buyers with a nonsensical mishmash. Tron can also’t even consider an unique emblem.”

The BitTorrent Inc Twitter account sprung into protection mode, stating that IPFS ought to be grateful that BitTorrent has paved the way in which within the distributed file sharing business:

“It’s not cool to accuse #BitTorrent, whose been round for many years perfecting our expertise. #IPFS ought to be grateful BitTorrent prepared the ground as a pacesetter on this business to pave method for others to observe. We ought to be united!”

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin chimed in on the dispute, decrying the zombification of BitTorrent underneath the management of Justin Sun:

“This tweet is actually painful to learn. It is like taking a look at a zombie: the account *seems to be like* one thing you’ve got grown up with and identified and beloved for 15 years, however beneath it is simply, nicely, now it is simply one other appendage of the Sun dictatorship.”

Justin Sun’s attain grows

Justin Sun’s preliminary foray into the cryptocurrency area with Tron (TRX) was met with comparable controversy after sections of the Tron whitepaper have been proven to have been lifted wholesale from these of Ethereum, Filecoin and IPFS’s BitSwap.

Tron’s lately launched DeFi product, Djed, additionally bore putting resemblances to decentralized lending platform MakerDAO, and Single Collateral Dai.

Buterin defended his use of the phrase “dictatorship” by pointing to a tweet thread from March which highlighted Tron’s current takeover of Steemit:

Within the months since Sun acquired Steemit, but extra accusations have been leveled on the Tron creator, together with fees of outright bribery and huge scale censorship.

In 2019, ex-BitTorrent govt Simon Morris fired parting photographs at Sun on his method out of the corporate, evaluating Sun’s strategy to that of Donald Trump. Morris dismissed the tech behind the Tron blockchain, calling it “a advertising machine layered on a really skinny veneer of expertise.”