‘ET’ and ‘Tiburon’ are again box office hits in the US

NEW YORK – When historians look back at the top-grossing movies of the boreal summer of 2020, they may feel somehow that they entered a time warp, or perhaps “Back to the Future” (“Volver al futuro”).

The second weekend of July, “Star Wars: Episode V – Empire Strikes Back” (“El imperio contraataca”) It returned to No. 1 four decades after its original release. “Ghostbusters” The holiday weekend prevailed on July 4, American Independence Day, 36 years after its debut. And between June 19-21, 27 years after leading the box office, “Jurassic Park” he did it again.

In a pandemic that has resurrected all sorts of old hobbies, from puzzles to drive-ins, even retro blockbusters are back. That out of sheer necessity. Some 1,000 theaters in the United States, just one-sixth of the nation’s total, are currently open. That includes some 300 drive-in theaters that, since the multiplexes closed in March, have welcomed the majority of moviegoers.

With all major releases postponed until at least the Labor Day weekend in September, movie attendance this summer has belonged to the classics – the kind of movies that for many is as tied to this time of year as E.T. a Elliott.

Brian Keasey, a 44-year-old movie buff from Montrose, Colorado, has been to the movies every week, unless he was screening a movie in his backyard.

“We ‘Jaws’ (‘Shark’) on the big screen. Saw ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (‘The Hunters of the Lost Ark’) on the big screen. I saw my childhood on the big screen ”, he said a few hours before going to see a double function of “Ghostbusters” and “The Rental”, a new independent horror film by Dave Franco.

This is the 2020 summer cinema. A nostalgic trip to the drive-in cinema. A white sheet hanging on the patio. The comforting reunion with a great white shark. Keasey says she has seen “Jaws” three times this season, one of them on a makeshift screen by a pond.

“It is the classic summer blockbuster. Is beautiful. You can freeze every scene in that movie and see a perfect slice of the United States from 1975, “says Keasey. “I feel like those 70s and 80s movies had character development. Now everything is 100% immediate. There is no longer room to breathe. ”

Among the tapes in the catalog, “Jurassic Park” He tops the list with more than $ 3 million in tickets sold this summer, according to several people who have seen box office revenue. Big film studios have declined to report their sales during the pandemic. The numbers, of course, are extremely low compared to the usual hundreds of millions that Hollywood bills in a good season.

Unreported earnings from recent releases, such as “Trolls World Tour” and “Onward” (“United”), exceeded those of the cast premieres. But tapes like “Jaws,” “E.T.” (“ET the alien”), “The Goonies” (“The goonies”) and “Ghostbusters” They are among the most attractive of the moment.

The shortage of new movies has led to some unlikely hits. The low budget horror tape “The Wretched” IFC Films’ ‘Dark Mother’) topped the box office for seven consecutive weeks between May and June, somewhat comparable to the mega-hit “Avatar”. It has grossed $ 1.8 million in 13 weeks, an impressive figure for a film made with less than $ 100,000.

Mission Tiki, a four-screen drive-in movie theater in Montclair, California, just outside Los Angeles, also became a film epicenter in the United States. DeAnza Land and Leisure, owner of Mission Tiki and five other drive-ins, surpasses all other circuits with a 32% market share.

Usually chains like AMC and Regal would dominate those lists, and urban multiplexes would be the top sellers. But sometime in the spring, when Mission Tiki was one of the few theaters operating, the circuit accounted for about 70% of the national total.

“It’s ridiculous,” says Frank Huttinger, the company’s chief executive.

The weekend box office results usually function as cultural indicators, similar to the Top 40 radio hits. It would be difficult to recall the summer of 1981 without thinking about “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, or the 1977 one without mentioning “Star Wars”. Summer movies often create childhood memories.

This year, it is possible that “Hamilton”, on Disney +, it was the most watched movie of the season, or that “The Old Guard”, On Netflix, you have filled a gap. But the audience figures for those productions have yet to be released.