Esteban Franco accuses negligence in the IMSS after his daughter died

The actor Esteban Franco denounced the death of his daughter due to an alleged medical negligence.

Through a video broadcast through social networks, the interpreter in broadcasts such as “RBD” or “El Cartel de los Sapos” announced the death of his 32-year-old heiress, and blamed the staff of the Clinic 32 for the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

“These wretched doctors just act like that, they are inhuman. They are inhuman, they don’t care if they kill one more person or not. And yes it is true, in the clinic 32 of the Social Security they are killing people, “he said.

In a previous Facebook post, the actor explained that his relative underwent a test on his lung, which failed.

According to Franco, his daughter revealed to him that the hospital staff did not offer adequate care to the patients, who allegedly remained alone until they died.