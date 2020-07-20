ESPN to air matches in South Korea’s baseball league

Baseball will re-broadcast live on ESPN, even if the plays are made thousands of kilometers from the United States. The sports channel announced on May 4 that it will air the South Korean Professional League (KBO) games for the 2020 season, which begins on Tuesday, May 5.

According to the statement, the season opener game between the NC Dinos and the Samsung Lions will air on at 1 am ET, this Tuesday, May 5. Most of the other games will be available on ESPN2 and the ESPN App, at 5:30 am ET, Tuesday through Friday. On Saturdays, the matches will start at 4 am ET and on Sundays at 1 am ET.

The deal includes the postseason and the championship of the top seven in the Korea Series. ESPN game selections will be made and announced weekly throughout the season.

“We are delighted to become the KBO League’s exclusive English home and showcase its compelling action and high level of proficiency,” said Burke Magnus, executive vice president of programming for ESPN. “We have a long history of documenting the game of baseball and are excited to offer these events live to sports fans.”

No financial details of the deal were released.

Because most league games are still suspended by the coronavirusESPN is looking for international sports to get on its schedule. This initiative includes professional staff, who will cover the season from the recording studios.

According to ESPN, Karl Ravech, Jon Sciambi, Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson will be in charge of following the league. ESPN will also broadcast highlights from KBO League games within its news and information programming, including “SportsCenter” and ESPN.com will cover the league’s general season.

“During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring comfort to communities and provide guidance to the world of sports,” said Un-Chan Chung, commissioner of the South Korean Baseball Organization, in a statement. .