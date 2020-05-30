ESIC Results 2020 @ esic.nic.in – UDC MTS Steno cut off marks merit list:

The ESIC board is going to announce the ESIC result of the ESIC recruitment process on the official website esic.nic.in. The employee’s state insurance corporation has come up with the recruitment notification earlier in the year. They also invite interested and eligible candidates to participate in the selection process.

The board also desired to select the skillful and talented aspirants for the job you want positions. This ESIC Exam will be an excellent opportunity for the aspirants to work with an organization like ESIC. The selection processes like application form, admit card process, the exam has completed by the authority earlier at esic.nic.in.

ESIC Results 2020 notification:

The board has already announced the result performance for the selection process. The official notification from the board also stated that the ESIC result would be published soon on the web portal. So the aspirants who have attended the written exam conducted by the authority. Candidates can check the result performance from the official site.

As per the official announcement and schedule by the board, the result for the contenders would be published after one month from the date of examination. The ESIC result will upload in the form of a PDF file with all the shortlisted candidate’s name and their scorecard at esic.nic.in. You can check the Agra University Result here.

ESIC result in 2020 online:

The result for the applied candidates will upload with their scorecard as well as their overall performance in the selection process. The result will help the aspirants to move further in the recruitment pores conducted by the authority.

Official Website: The ESIC official website of ESIC is www.esic.nic.in and www.umsesicrectt.in

S.NO State Wise Recruitment 2020 No of Vacancies Notification Links 1 Telangana Recruitment 2020 185 posts For More Apply here 2 Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 485 posts For More Apply here 3 Assam Recruitment 2020 30 posts For More Apply here 4 UP Recruitment 2020 150 posts For More Apply here 5 Haryana Recruitment 2020 156 posts For More Apply here 6 Odisha Recruitment 2020 49 posts For More Apply here 7 Jharkhand Recruitment 2020 31 posts For More Apply here 8 Chattisgarh Recruitment 2020 14 posts For More Apply here 9 Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 163 posts For More Apply here 10 Delhi Recruitment 2020 205 posts For More Apply here 11 Goa Recruitment 2020 26 posts For More Apply here 12 Kerala Recruitment 2020 02 posts For More Apply here 13 Gujrath Recruitment 2020 10 posts For More Apply here 14 Jammu Kashmir Recruitment 2020 14 posts For More Apply here 15 MP Recruitment 2020 171 posts For More Apply here 16 Tamilnadu Recruitment 2020 395 posts For More Apply here 17 Karnataka Recruitment 2020 228 posts For More Apply here 18 Kolkata Recruitment 2020 460 posts For More Apply here 19 Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 141 posts For More Apply here 20 Puducherry Recruitment 2020 30 posts For More Apply here 21 Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020 6 posts For More Apply here 22 Bihar Recruitment 2020 21 posts For More Apply here 23 Guwahati Recruitment 2020 24 posts For More Apply here 24 Rajasthan Recruitment 2020 163 posts For More Apply here

Educational Qualification:

As per the latest information, the candidates informed to check the website for further notification regularly. The tentative date for the selection process result is also available in the official notification schedule which has published at the time of notification process & Attristech Result.

ESIC result 2020 cut off mark

The candidates who are waiting to know the result of the recruitment should cross the cut off mark fixed by the board who crosses into the next level. The UDC MTS cutoff mark is not available on the website of the ESIC board. The candidates can check the cut off mark based on their category and their other aspects.

The previous year’s UDC MTS cut of the mark also provides to compare the difference. It’s very important to know the cut-off mark for check the result online to know your eligibility for the job vacancy.

To get complete details about the recruitment as given below.

SL ESIC Result 2020 State-wise & ESIC Exam date state wise Download ESIC Admit Card 1 ESIC Andaman and Nicobar Islands Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 2 ESIC Andhra Pradesh MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 3 ESIC Arunachal Pradesh Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 4 ESIC Assam Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 5 ESIC Bihar Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 6 ESIC Chandigarh Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 7 ESIC Chhattisgarh Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 8 ESIC Dadra and Nagar Haveli Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 9 ESIC Daman and Diu Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 10 ESIC Delhi Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 11 ESIC Goa Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 12 ESIC Gujarat Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 13 ESIC Haryana Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 14 ESIC Himachal Pradesh Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 15 ESIC Jammu and Kashmir Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 16 ESIC Jharkhand Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 17 ESIC Karnataka Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 18 ESIC Kerala Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 19 ESIC Lakshadweep Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 20 ESIC Madhya Pradesh Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 21 ESIC Maharashtra Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 22 ESIC Manipur Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 23 ESIC Meghalaya Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 24 ESIC Mizoram Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 25 ESIC Nagaland Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 26 ESIC Orissa Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 27 ESIC Puducherry Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 28 ESIC Puducherry (Pondicherry) Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 29 ESIC Punjab Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 30 ESIC Rajasthan Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 31 ESIC Sikkim Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 32 ESIC Tamil Nadu Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 33 ESIC Telangana Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 34 ESIC Tripura Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 35 ESIC Uttar Pradesh Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 36 ESIC Uttarakhand Result Exam date 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download 37 ESIC West Bengal Result 2020 UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download

Details of ESIC Result Date Examination 2020:

ESIC merit list stenographer, multi-tasking staff

The ESIC merit list prepared after the announcement of online ESIC results for the selection process at their official site esic.nic.in . The merit list made purely based on the written exam performance of the individual candidates. The candidates who do not satisfy the UDC MTS cut off mark will not include in the merit list 2020. You can check the merit list of the recruitment process along with the result of the recruitment exam. As well Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 from this link.

How to check the ESIC result 2020 from online:

The ESIC resulting document will be available in the PDF format; you can access it by providing your credentials on the online page.