ESIC Results 2020 @ esic.nic.in – UDC MTS Steno cut off marks merit list:
The ESIC board is going to announce the ESIC result of the ESIC recruitment process on the official website esic.nic.in. The employee’s state insurance corporation has come up with the recruitment notification earlier in the year. They also invite interested and eligible candidates to participate in the selection process.
The board also desired to select the skillful and talented aspirants for the job you want positions. This ESIC Exam will be an excellent opportunity for the aspirants to work with an organization like ESIC. The selection processes like application form, admit card process, the exam has completed by the authority earlier at esic.nic.in.
ESIC Results 2020 notification:
The board has already announced the result performance for the selection process. The official notification from the board also stated that the ESIC result would be published soon on the web portal. So the aspirants who have attended the written exam conducted by the authority. Candidates can check the result performance from the official site.
As per the official announcement and schedule by the board, the result for the contenders would be published after one month from the date of examination. The ESIC result will upload in the form of a PDF file with all the shortlisted candidate’s name and their scorecard at esic.nic.in. You can check the Agra University Result here.
Important details
- Name of the board: employee’s state insurance corporation.
- Name of the post: upper-division clerk and multi-tasking staff and much more.
- Total vacancy: check notification.
- Exam date: completed.
- Status: ESIC result.
- Result date: will be uploaded.
- Website: www.esic.nic.in
ESIC result in 2020 online:
The result for the applied candidates will upload with their scorecard as well as their overall performance in the selection process. The result will help the aspirants to move further in the recruitment pores conducted by the authority.
Official Website: The ESIC official website of ESIC is www.esic.nic.in and www.umsesicrectt.in
|S.NO
|State Wise Recruitment 2020
|No of Vacancies
|Notification Links
|1
|Telangana Recruitment 2020
|185 posts
|For More Apply here
|2
|Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
|485 posts
|For More Apply here
|3
|Assam Recruitment 2020
|30 posts
|For More Apply here
|4
|UP Recruitment 2020
|150 posts
|For More Apply here
|5
|Haryana Recruitment 2020
|156 posts
|For More Apply here
|6
|Odisha Recruitment 2020
|49 posts
|For More Apply here
|7
|Jharkhand Recruitment 2020
|31 posts
|For More Apply here
|8
|Chattisgarh Recruitment 2020
|14 posts
|For More Apply here
|9
|Rajasthan Recruitment 2020
|163 posts
|For More Apply here
|10
|Delhi Recruitment 2020
|205 posts
|For More Apply here
|11
|Goa Recruitment 2020
|26 posts
|For More Apply here
|12
|Kerala Recruitment 2020
|02 posts
|For More Apply here
|13
|Gujrath Recruitment 2020
|10 posts
|For More Apply here
|14
|Jammu Kashmir Recruitment 2020
|14 posts
|For More Apply here
|15
|MP Recruitment 2020
|171 posts
|For More Apply here
|16
|Tamilnadu Recruitment 2020
|395 posts
|For More Apply here
|17
|Karnataka Recruitment 2020
|228 posts
|For More Apply here
|18
|Kolkata Recruitment 2020
|460 posts
|For More Apply here
|19
|Chandigarh Recruitment 2020
|141 posts
|For More Apply here
|20
|Puducherry Recruitment 2020
|30 posts
|For More Apply here
|21
|Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020
|6 posts
|For More Apply here
|22
|Bihar Recruitment 2020
|21 posts
|For More Apply here
|23
|Guwahati Recruitment 2020
|24 posts
|For More Apply here
|24
|Rajasthan Recruitment 2020
|163 posts
|For More Apply here
Educational Qualification:
As per the latest information, the candidates informed to check the website for further notification regularly. The tentative date for the selection process result is also available in the official notification schedule which has published at the time of notification process & Attristech Result.
ESIC result 2020 cut off mark
The candidates who are waiting to know the result of the recruitment should cross the cut off mark fixed by the board who crosses into the next level. The UDC MTS cutoff mark is not available on the website of the ESIC board. The candidates can check the cut off mark based on their category and their other aspects.
The previous year’s UDC MTS cut of the mark also provides to compare the difference. It’s very important to know the cut-off mark for check the result online to know your eligibility for the job vacancy.
To get complete details about the recruitment as given below.
Details of ESIC Result Date Examination 2020:
ESIC merit list stenographer, multi-tasking staff
The ESIC merit list prepared after the announcement of online ESIC results for the selection process at their official site esic.nic.in. The merit list made purely based on the written exam performance of the individual candidates. The candidates who do not satisfy the UDC MTS cut off mark will not include in the merit list 2020. You can check the merit list of the recruitment process along with the result of the recruitment exam. As well Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 from this link.
How to check the ESIC result 2020 from online:
The ESIC resulting document will be available in the PDF format; you can access it by providing your credentials on the online page.
- First, go to the online website of the board using the link address esic.nic.in.
- You can search for the result page and open it.
- Now enter your details and submit the online page.
- ESIC Candidates download the result and save it to a different folder.
- Now you can also access the merit list of the candidates from the same website. After that, they will download it too.
- Take a print out copy of the ESIC Result for further use for ESIC document at their official site esic.nic.in.