ESIC Results 2020 @ esic.nic.in – UDC MTS Steno cut off marks merit list

ESIC Results 2020 @ esic.nic.in – UDC MTS Steno cut off marks merit list:

The ESIC board is going to announce the ESIC result of the ESIC recruitment process on the official website esic.nic.in. The employee’s state insurance corporation has come up with the recruitment notification earlier in the year. They also invite interested and eligible candidates to participate in the selection process.

The board also desired to select the skillful and talented aspirants for the job you want positions. This ESIC Exam will be an excellent opportunity for the aspirants to work with an organization like ESIC. The selection processes like application form, admit card process, the exam has completed by the authority earlier at esic.nic.in.

ESIC Results 2020 notification:

The board has already announced the result performance for the selection process. The official notification from the board also stated that the ESIC result would be published soon on the web portal. So the aspirants who have attended the written exam conducted by the authority. Candidates can check the result performance from the official site.

As per the official announcement and schedule by the board, the result for the contenders would be published after one month from the date of examination. The ESIC result will upload in the form of a PDF file with all the shortlisted candidate’s name and their scorecard at esic.nic.in. You can check the Agra University Result here.

Important details

  • Name of the board: employee’s state insurance corporation.
  • Name of the post: upper-division clerk and multi-tasking staff and much more.
  • Total vacancy: check notification.
  • Exam date: completed.
  • Status: ESIC result.
  • Result date: will be uploaded.
  • Website: www.esic.nic.in

ESIC result in 2020 online:

The result for the applied candidates will upload with their scorecard as well as their overall performance in the selection process. The result will help the aspirants to move further in the recruitment pores conducted by the authority.

Official Website: The ESIC official website of ESIC is www.esic.nic.in and www.umsesicrectt.in

S.NOState Wise Recruitment 2020No of VacanciesNotification Links
1Telangana Recruitment 2020185 postsFor More Apply here
2Maharashtra Recruitment 2020485 postsFor More Apply here
3Assam Recruitment 202030 postsFor More Apply here
4UP Recruitment 2020150 postsFor More Apply here
5Haryana Recruitment 2020156 postsFor More Apply here
6Odisha Recruitment 202049 postsFor More Apply here
7Jharkhand Recruitment 202031 postsFor More Apply here
8Chattisgarh Recruitment 202014 postsFor More Apply here
9Rajasthan Recruitment 2020163 postsFor More Apply here
10Delhi Recruitment 2020205 postsFor More Apply here
11Goa Recruitment 202026 postsFor More Apply here
12Kerala Recruitment 202002 postsFor More Apply here
13Gujrath Recruitment 202010 postsFor More Apply here
14Jammu Kashmir Recruitment 202014 postsFor More Apply here
15MP Recruitment 2020171 postsFor More Apply here
16Tamilnadu Recruitment 2020395 postsFor More Apply here
17Karnataka Recruitment 2020228 postsFor More Apply here
18Kolkata Recruitment 2020460 postsFor More Apply here
19Chandigarh Recruitment 2020141 postsFor More Apply here
20Puducherry Recruitment 202030 postsFor More Apply here
21Uttarakhand Recruitment 20206 postsFor More Apply here
22Bihar Recruitment 202021 postsFor More Apply here
23Guwahati Recruitment 202024 postsFor More Apply here
24Rajasthan Recruitment 2020163 postsFor More Apply here
Educational Qualification:

As per the latest information, the candidates informed to check the website for further notification regularly. The tentative date for the selection process result is also available in the official notification schedule which has published at the time of notification process & Attristech Result.

ESIC result 2020 cut off mark

The candidates who are waiting to know the result of the recruitment should cross the cut off mark fixed by the board who crosses into the next level. The UDC MTS cutoff mark is not available on the website of the ESIC board. The candidates can check the cut off mark based on their category and their other aspects.

The previous year’s UDC MTS cut of the mark also provides to compare the difference. It’s very important to know the cut-off mark for check the result online to know your eligibility for the job vacancy.

To get complete details about the recruitment as given below.

SLESIC Result 2020 State-wise & ESIC Exam date state wise Download ESIC Admit Card
1ESIC Andaman and Nicobar Islands Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
2ESIC Andhra Pradesh MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
3ESIC Arunachal Pradesh Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
4ESIC Assam Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
5ESIC Bihar Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
6ESIC Chandigarh Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
7ESIC Chhattisgarh Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
8ESIC Dadra and Nagar Haveli Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
9ESIC Daman and Diu Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
10ESIC Delhi Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
11ESIC Goa Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
12ESIC Gujarat Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
13ESIC Haryana Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
14ESIC Himachal Pradesh Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
15ESIC Jammu and Kashmir Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
16ESIC Jharkhand Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
17ESIC Karnataka Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
18ESIC Kerala Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
19ESIC Lakshadweep Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
20ESIC Madhya Pradesh Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
21ESIC Maharashtra Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
22ESIC Manipur Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
23ESIC Meghalaya Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
24ESIC Mizoram Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
25ESIC Nagaland Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
26ESIC Orissa Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
27ESIC Puducherry Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
28ESIC Puducherry (Pondicherry) Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
29ESIC Punjab Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
30ESIC Rajasthan Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
31ESIC Sikkim Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
32ESIC Tamil Nadu Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
33ESIC Telangana Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
34ESIC Tripura Result MTS UDC STENO Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
35ESIC Uttar Pradesh Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
36ESIC Uttarakhand Result Exam date 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
37ESIC West Bengal Result 2020UDC, MTS & Steno E-admit Card Available for Download
Details of ESIC Result Date Examination 2020:

ESIC merit list stenographer, multi-tasking staff

The ESIC merit list prepared after the announcement of online ESIC results for the selection process at their official site esic.nic.in. The merit list made purely based on the written exam performance of the individual candidates. The candidates who do not satisfy the UDC MTS cut off mark will not include in the merit list 2020. You can check the merit list of the recruitment process along with the result of the recruitment exam. As well Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020 from this link.

How to check the ESIC result 2020 from online:

The ESIC resulting document will be available in the PDF format; you can access it by providing your credentials on the online page.

  • First, go to the online website of the board using the link address esic.nic.in.
  • You can search for the result page and open it.
  • Now enter your details and submit the online page.
  • ESIC Candidates download the result and save it to a different folder.
  • Now you can also access the merit list of the candidates from the same website. After that, they will download it too.
  • Take a print out copy of the ESIC Result for further use for ESIC document at their official site esic.nic.in.

