ESIC Result 2020 – ESIC UDC, MTS, Steno Exam Meri List, Cut off Marks 2020, esic.nic.in

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation announced ESIC Result Recruitment for ESIC Stenographer Result, ESIC Clerk Result, ESIC UDC Result, ESIC MTS Result, ESIC Paramedical jobs ESIC Result at www.esic.nic.in. Employee’s State Insurance Corporation has announced recruitment notification to fill vacancies for various 1965 Stenographer, Clerk, UDC, MTS, Paramedical jobs at www.esic.nic.in. Here is the opportunity for candidates who are searching for a government job. As there are many vacancies in which different eligibility required. So many of the candidates can apply due to more vacancies for various posts.

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation announced a different position on its official website www.esic.nic.in or www.umsesicrectt.in for the recruitment of 1965 Upper division clerk (UDC), stenographer, multitasking staff (MTS), paramedical in the various state of India. This advertisement of job seekers of the specified class provides a broad region. So interested applicants will apply to their favored occupation.

Interested candidates complete their registration process on the central portal at www.esic.nic.in or www.umsesicrectt.in against total 1965 vacancies in all over the country. The registration process starts on 5th December 2020. Candidates apply the only online strategy. For more detail about ESIC Recruitment such as Selection procedure, Age Limit, Application fees, ESIC Syllabus, ESIC exam date, exam pattern, admit card download & ESIC Result 2020. Are provided on this website.

ESIC provide you medicine or medical treatment if required. And if you are suffering from any significant illness, they help you. If they don’t have sufficiently updated machinery, then they shift you to any major private hospital. Here is the benefit it means if they recommend you to private hospitals where treatment is very costly at that point you don’t have to pay a single rupee. As ESIC will pay for your all medical expenses. Many of the candidates from private sector wish to cover in ESIC. But they not included if they have more salary as mentioned in ESIC Slab.

Category Name Unreserved SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EXSM Stenographer 33% 30% Upper Division Clerk 40% 35% Multitasking Staff 40% 35% For Part-II (Computer Skill test) applicants have to get 17 marks out of 50 marks.

Due to lots of vacant posts, ESIC is going through the recruitment process. And for that, they have announced recruitment notification and ESIC UDC result. Due to a government job, aspirants like to apply according to their qualification. Candidates can read official notification from the provided link, or they also can visit the official website at www.esic.nic.in. As this recruitment is not for the particular state. It is for 24 states. So, there are ESIC Recruitment 2020 so do not miss this opportunity to get the government job. Below are the details from which you can check out details to apply for a various post at www.esic.nic.in.

To get complete details about the recruitment as given below.

Details of ESIC Result Date Examination 2020:

Official Website: The official website of ESIC is www.esic.nic.in and www.umsesicrectt.in

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who want to apply for MTS, they must have completed their 10 th class education from any recognized educational board.

class education from any recognized educational board. To apply for Steno, you must have completed 12 th class education or equivalent education from any recognized educational board.

class education or equivalent education from any recognized educational board. For UDC, you have completed bachelor’s degree or other equivalent qualification from recognized university.

For more other details you can check out official notification.

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation is the government department that provides medical insurance to the employees. Applicants who are doing the job with less than 15000 gross salaries they all can get benefits of ESIC. They are providing medical facilities or in other words, we can say you can visit at ESIC if you are ill or suffering from any disease.

ESIC Result 2020, Cut Off Marks, Merit List, ESIC Recruitment, Admit Card, Answer Key, Syllabus:

Get all the details regarding all new ESIC Result 2020 with ESIC Recruitment 2020 and all the other important details for the same recruitment’s various selection procedures. Read below further details for ESIC Recruitment 2020, Online Test, Syllabus, Answer Key, Result, Cut Off Marks, Merit List and essential details.

For now, all the candidates who have appeared for the ESIC Online Exam 2020 are eagerly waiting for their ESIC Result 2020. The exam was carried out by March 2020 and now is the time for result declaration for various associated posts such as Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, Multi Tasking Staff, etc. vacancies. There were huge numbers of candidates who have appeared for the test and are keenly searching for their result. The ESIC will soon release their result through their official portal, and then candidates will be notified regarding it.

ESIC Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation issued a recruitment notification in the form of ESIC Recruitment 2020. The official recruitment notification was declared via the ESIC official portal and contained all the essential details in it. There were around 1965 vacancies offered for Stenographer, Multi Tasking Staff, Upper Division Clerk, etc. posts. Notification issued details associated with required qualification, age, registration fees along with application procedures.

To fill these vacancies, aspirants from various regions were notified and invited to apply. So for that, thousands of interested candidates have applied for their enthusiastic posts based on to their qualification. After completing all the required procedures, candidates were eagerly waiting for further procedures to be scheduled. Because by their proceedings, they will get selected and will get one step closer to get their jobs in ESIC and further more.

As per ESIC official recruitment, there were vacancies offered for different state wise regions. Related states include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, Guwahati, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, etc. Vacancies for all the offered posts were listed out for all these state wise and as per that, selected candidate finalized soon. A list will be released containing total successful candidates for various posts.

ESIC Selection Procedures:

As we all know, there were various vacancies associated with this recruitment hence different types of selection procedures would be associated. Selection procedures such as Online Test, Typing Test, Short Hand Test, Personality Test, Document Verification, Computer Efficiency Test and Document Verification completed. Candidates, who appear in these tests, will be determined by their individual performances.

ESIC Syllabus 2020:

The online test had questions from various subjects and candidates were already notified for that. The syllabus contained details regarding each of these posts and because of that, aspirants were able to get ready and be prepared for the test.

Selection of Stenographers:

There will be Written Test i.e. Objective Type Test Stenography Test for 10 Minutes with 80 WPM Speed in English/Hindi as well as Transcription of Same on Computer for 1 Hour Computer Skill Test/ Objective Type Test to test knowledge of Computers and its basics etc.

Computer Skill Test:

Part A: PowerPoint Presentation containing 10 Marks

Part B: Typing Test in Work of a paragraph containing 150-200 words containing 20 Marks

Part C: MS Excel Spreadsheet Test containing 20 Marks

ESIC Online Exam 2020:

The ESIC conducted their online test for all these posts associated with the ESIC Recruitment 2020.

Final Selection:

For MTS Posts:

Candidates will be selected by Written Test only, no other tests or marks counted in this. They reasonably chose as per their performance in the written examination conducted earlier.

For UDC Posts:

Candidates selected for Written Test and Computer Test. Both of these tests’ marks counted and as per combined scores; the candidate chosen. They need to perform their best intense tests to get selected.

ESIC Admit Card 2020:

For each of these selection procedures for all the related posts, the official site will be releasing various Admit card. Admit Card/ Hall Ticked can download through provided separate links available at the official ESIC portal. Candidates need to be in touch with the official site for receiving all the news and notifications regarding selection procedures’ schedule. To download admit card, aspirants need to have their log-in details including Registration Number and Password.

ESIC Answer Key 2020:

After the successful completion of the test, any test for this ESIC Recruitment 2020 the answer key for the same will be declared. With the help of answer key, candidates can get to know about correct answers for all the questions asked in the test. After that, they can get to are aware of their total correct answers and estimate overall marks. Before the result declaration, candidates can easily get their expected result and further details.

ESIC Result 2020:

The ESIC officials will soon release their result for all posts which online exam was completed by March 2020. As there has been a long time since the exam completed, so now the result will be declared soon, and candidates’ wait will be over. The result will show the status of the candidate along with their further procedures. As we all know, selected candidates will have to attend furthermore selection procedures and will finalize for their jobs.

ESIC Cut Off Marks:

Along with the result declaration, cut off marks details shall also be declared. For each category, candidates need to know their cut off marks. Based on to the cutoff marks, category wise selection made. And as per vacancies available in each category, individual candidates will be selected and assigned their jobs.

ESIC Merit Marks:

Important scores for getting selected are ESIC Result, Cut Off Marks and Merit Marks. Candidates who qualified, are just provisionally qualified. That means they have not yet finally selected for assigning their jobs. Final job allotment shall be carried out based on various criteria. One of these important criteria includes Merit Marks. Candidate with higher merit marks given priority and they will get selected. Lastly, a chronological orderly from higher marks to lesser – candidates will be preferred.

Currently, ESIC has not yet released any of the official dates for result declaration or any other final procedures’ schedule. All these dates will be released soon, and then candidates’ can get to know all the details for which they are desperately searching all over the internet.

Steps To Check ESIC Result 2020:

For ESIC result, go to the ESIC official site i.e. esic.nic.in

At the official site, search for the “What’s New” Section and go to that link.

It contains all the latest news and notifications regarding current procedures.

Search for the Result and choose your post.

If asked, enter your Registration Number, etc. details and then get required details including the result.

Get the print of the same and be in touch with the official portal for a further schedule of more procedures.

