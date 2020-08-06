Erika Ender gets naked for the most revealing album of her life

The coronavirus pandemic caused a deep inner journey for Erika Ender, who transformed it into her new album, which she has given the name “MP3-45”. Her second installment is the song “Let’s give us a day”, with which the Panamanian singer-songwriter wants to motivate “to get love out of the routine.”

Although the song was accompanied by the sexiest video of Ender’s prolific career, known worldwide for being the songwriter along with Luis Fonsi of “Despacito”, the Panamanian artist assured in an interview with Efe that with “Let’s give us a day “He didn’t just want to talk to couples.

“The concept is that we have to pamper ourselves, take a space to give love or give ourselves love. To do the things that unite us or the people we love, to create special moments you just need to use your imagination a little and take the time to fill life with beautiful details, “said Ender.

The video is not only pretty, but very sexy. Ender and Colombian actor Christian Carabias appear in sensual bed and shower scenes, as well as sharing their love in a luxurious glass-walled apartment, from which you can see the beautiful landscapes of the Bay of Biscay, in the American city of Miami.

“Christian has been a very dear friend for many years. We know each other very well, that’s why I took a risk ”, acknowledged the artist in reference to the scenes in which she practically goes out naked.

The message and images seek to convey a philosophy of life that is essential to create moments of happiness. Also to keep relationships alive, “especially in these tough times we are living, in which the days are similar to each other,” he said.

The artist accompanied the lyrics of elements reminiscent of the ballads of the 70s, which fused romantic music with orchestral elements and a disco base. She decided to do it like this not only because of her love for “vintage”, but because it is a stop on the musical journey of her life.

A DISC FULL OF SYMBOLS

The first single from “MP3-45” is “Things I miss.” The song was the starting point for an unprecedented recording adventure.

“I wrote it at the beginning of the running of the bulls and focused on that feeling of loss,” he explained.

From there he decided to play with the past and the present, starting with the name of the album: “It is called ´MP3-45´ because they are the two main formats that marked my musical life. MP3 is the digital present. 45 was the small vinyl record that I remember from my childhood, ”he explained.

The production will have themes and musical genres that define it. The MP3 side consists of previously unreleased songs, like the two he’s already released. The 45 side will contain versions of classic themes.

AN EXPERIMENT

Although the album is ready, Ender explained that he has decided to present it in a new way to his fans.

Each song will be presented one month apart and the artist will be in charge of announcing and explaining them on her networks until November 13, when the complete production will be released.

Ender recorded MP3-45 alongside the GRAMMY award winning producer, Moogie Canazio, in 2019 and 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles and Miami.

It will include a total of nine songs, ranging from symphonic to electronic and its three languages, English, Spanish and Portuguese.