Epic Games announces Unreal Engine 5 and shows its power with the PS5

Epic Games announced on Wednesday May 13 Unreal Engine 5, its new processing engine for video games.

The video game development company gave a preview of its new engine and said that it will be ready for next-generation consoles like the ones anticipated. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. However, Unreal Engine 5 compatible games will arrive from 2021.

Epic Games showed the preview of a game, Lumen in the Land of Nanite, running on a version of the PlayStation 5. This in order to show the potential of its new engine from the hand of a next-generation console that will arrive from the end of the year.

Epic said in the statement that with Unreal Engine 5 they seek to obtain a photography reality similar to that of films with CG technology (computer generated) and even real life. In addition, Epic expects Unreal Engine 5 to be available to any development team, small or large, thanks to “highly productive tools and content libraries.”

The Unreal Engine 5 technology revolves around two technologies, Nanite and Lumen – two names that served to name the demo on Wednesday.

Nanite involves virtualizing geometric shapes to create as much detail as possible. All Nanite geometry is transmitted and scaled in real time, so there are no effects such as loss of detail. Lumen is related to lighting and will allow developers to modify the amount and focus of light, to emphasize certain areas of the game.

Epic stated that Unreal Engine 5 will be available to developers in early 2021 and will arrive later that year and is compatible with PC, Mac, iOS and Android. Epic also said that its flagship video game, Fortnite, is created in Unreal Engine 4, so it will move the title to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021.



