Portblair EPFO Office Address:

Address: EPF Sub Regional Office UAN login,

Labour Commissioner’s Building (Ground Floor),

Post Box No. 11 (HPO), Supply Line,

Port Blair – 744101

Portblair address phone number:

Portblair EPFO Correspondence Details:

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone no: 03192-232230

As we all know, EPF is retirement benefits scheme for anyone who is the employee of any private, government organization. And the EPFO – Employees Provident Fund Organization manages everything related to EPF.