Enrique Lopetegui recovers his historical role as a chronicler of rock en español in L.A.

After spending nearly two decades in Southern California, Enrique Lopetegui moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 2004, and works there as a court interpreter. But before that, he was a prolific writer who had a notable step in the Los Angeles Times, where, in addition to offering articles in English, he had a very particular column in Nuestro Tiempo, the publication in Spanish that the same company put on the market in the mid ’90s.

The column was called “Ruta Alterna” and it was decisive in spreading what was happening at that time in the so-called Rock en Español, not only internationally, but also locally. Until a few days ago, its content was impossible to find; but now, much of it has been collected in a book of the same name (with the addition of “Rock in Spanish in Los Angeles- 1993-1995”) that is essential reading for anyone interested in the subject.

“I never thought of making a book, because I was born for short stories,” was the first thing Lopetegui told us through a telephone connection to his home in San Antonio. “In 2015 I released an album with my own songs and a couple of‘ covers ’of Uruguayan music; Emilio Morales of La Banda Elástica found out and wrote him a note for his radio show, and that’s when I realized there was a kind of ‘revival’ of the rock scene in Los Angeles. “

As Lopetegui did not have any of the columns in his hands, he contacted the Times and managed to recover a good part of the original material, which he began to transcribe on his own in 2018, although the really decisive moment for the work that was is now available occurred with the Covid-19 pandemic. “When the virus started in March, I had more time, so I went to my ‘guest house’ [casa de huéspedes] and I finished everything in three months ”, he specified.

Presence and style

According to the native of Montevideo, Uruguay, the intention behind ‘Ruta Alterna’ was to give an account of what was happening at the time. “At that time, I wrote about what I wanted; I’m spoiled on that side, ”he acknowledged. “I never had a very rigid system; I did what seemed to me to be worthwhile, which could generate a discussion, and the result was a balance between the local and the international ”.

In addition to its eminently informative character and the statements of the artists it includes, the material accounts for the use of humor as part of his style. “I wanted to have fun writing, and that is an influence that comes from having grown up reading the great Argentine rock chroniclers of the ’70s,” Lopetegui recalled. “Sometimes it worked for me and sometimes it didn’t, but I think there must be humor in rock. Solemn rock bores me a bit, and that’s why I like Café Tacuba, the Cuarteto de Nos, Botellita de Jerez and, of course, the Beatles, who were masters of humor and are still my favorite band ”.

As you go through the pages of the book, you discover curious anecdotes about the relationship between Lopetegui and the artists he wrote about, such as the conflict that occurred with Saúl Hernandez, from Caifanes, whose gang had been somehow belittled by the journalist in a of its columns.

In the center, wearing a black jacket, Lopetegui, during a Social Security concert. (Courtesy)

“Nobody criticizes the critics, so you have to recognize when you do a shit …”, Lopetegui told us, in a kind of late mea culpa. “Many years ago, when I was working for La Opinion, I did something half-cheap with the Fabulous Cadillacs: they had been putting out too many duets, and it occurred to me to publish a list with (mocking) suggestions for other collaborations that was really a wrong penalty. They got angry, and from then on, it was very cold with me ”.

“I am spiteful towards bad people – under the curtain and never again – but I don’t think Saul is a bad guy,” he continued. “[Ernesto] Sabato was very in the wave of human rights and [Jorge Luis] Borges didn’t give a damn about the dictatorship, but Sabato said that people had to be judged by their most important quality, and that Borges was being a great writer. On that side, Saúl is a fundamental person in the history of Latin American rock; what happened to him – nor should it be remembered – is something very secondary ”.

Homemade guitars

As we have already said, the book also pays attention to the local scene, which was in full swing when the columns were written, but which, over time, has been severely diminished.

“It was something underground but very strong, and it remained that way over many years, hand in hand with what was happening in Mexico with Maldita, Caifanes and Café Tacuba,” Lopetegui resumed. “But the great deficit was the lack of support from the radio stations. It is unusual that in a city like Los Angeles there has not been a larger radio presence ”.

Front page of the medium in which the original columns were published. (Courtesy)

Of course, he himself admits that there was also a lack of consistency in the quality of the musical themes and in the sound of the proposals. “I am a lover of songs; Anyone can play the guitar or the strong drums, but it is not easy to make great songs, as Café Tacuba y la Maldita did, ”he commented.

At the time, Lopetegui was hopeful that the Los Angeles rock scene was going to take off in a couple of years, especially since its representatives were improving as musicians. “The first time I saw María Fatal and Los Olvidados, they sounded for the ortho”, he said. “But after a year, I listened to them again and they sounded much better. Initially, Voz De Mano didn’t move a hair; but then I saw them at the Roxy next to Tijuana No! and they were tremendous; I couldn’t believe it was the same band I’d heard before. “

“For me, ‘The rope’ and ‘Be bad’ by María Fatal are two potential ‘hits’ that could have worked perfectly on the radio,” he said. “The highest point [de la escena] it was when the average local bands had two or three songs that could be big hits, but the problem is that many of them would rush to the studio to record the 10 songs they had instead of waiting to have 30 to choose 10 ”.

Finally, and in general terms, our interviewee denies that rock is dead, although he is aware that the mainstream media are not helping him survive. “Until [revista] Rolling Stone is talking about reggaeton and giving five stars to those albums, which are a total embarrassment ”, he emphasized. “Nobody can tell me that Daddy Yankee or Bad Bunny are more important in the musical plane than what Gustavo Cerati, Serú Girán or Maldita Vecindad did. They only exist for sales ”.

“Alternate Route. Rock en Español in Los Angeles- 1993-1995 ”is available at enriquelopeteguibooks.com.