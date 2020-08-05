Enjoy Danna Paola of the sea and soccer

It goes that Danna Paola knows how to take advantage of the quarantine, because the actress and singer is having the best time on the beach.

Since last month, the former “Elite” star has shared with her more than 26 million followers on Instagram photos of her stay by the sea. With bathing suits that she looks great, Danna receives more than one compliment from her fans and colleagues.

Yesterday, the artist published an image dressed in a two-piece swimsuit in a turquoise tone, with the waves and a sunny sky in the background. “Day 140 … and now I want to learn to play soccer …”, he wrote in the caption, in which he appears holding a ball.

And although we don’t know if the interpreter is good at football, some of her colleagues have already challenged her. “Retita !!!!” commented actor and singer Lalo Brito, while youtuber and singer Sebas Villalobos joked with her response to Danna Paola’s photo. “Don’t play alone,” wrote the Colombian with a funny face emoji.

This was in relation to the theme recently released by the Mexican and Sebastián Yatra, “No Bailes Sola”. So while most of them are at home, Danna Paola enjoys the sun and the sea, without specifying where the confinement is happening.

Until the closing of this edition, the image of the famous one reached a million and a half likes.