Enjoy Comic Con from your home

The famous Comic Con that takes place every year in San Diego, USA, canceled its 2020 edition due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. This important celebration of pop culture, which would take place from July 23 to 26 in the Californian port, was postponed and will now take place from July 22 to 25, 2021.

Those fans who bought their passes for the 2020 edition will be able to request a return or that their ticket be valid for the next convention.

But if you were dying to attend, do not give up, because the organizers decided to bring Comic Con to your house. From this Thursday to Sunday, you will be able to see more than 350 panels (pre-recorded) on the YouTube channel. Some have already started to climb; check them in this league.

And if you are one of those memorabilia hunters, you can also buy the exclusive merchandise, since from Wednesday you can access the virtual floor where more than 700 vendors will meet, available here.

Comic Con has been around since 1970 and grew exponentially to become a film, television, video game, graphic novel, and comic macro event, of course. Wonder Con, a sister event held in Anaheim, will return in March 2021.