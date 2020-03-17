England coronavirus deaths rise to 67, up 14 from Monday

People carrying defending face masks in Westminster as a result of the number of coronavirus situations develop world large. London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (1) – One different 14 people in England who examined optimistic for coronavirus have died, bringing entire deaths in England to 67, NHS England talked about on Tuesday.

The victims have been aged between 93 and 45 and had underlying properly being circumstances, it added.

