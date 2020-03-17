NEWS

England coronavirus deaths rise to 67, up 14 from Monday

March 17, 2020
People carrying defending face masks in Westminster as a result of the number of coronavirus situations develop world large. London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (1) – One different 14 people in England who examined optimistic for coronavirus have died, bringing entire deaths in England to 67, NHS England talked about on Tuesday.

The victims have been aged between 93 and 45 and had underlying properly being circumstances, it added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; enhancing by Stephen Addison

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

