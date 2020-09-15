Enchantress to appear in Loki series on Disney Plus: report

Marvel Comics



Except Tom Hiddleston, who will play Loki in the homonymous series of Disney Plus, little is known about the characters in his story. But images from the filming of the show – released on Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 – reveal that the character of the sorceress Enchantress will appear in Loki, scheduled to premiere in 2021 on the platform of streaming.

The leaked image shows actress Sophia Di Martino, although Disney has not said the name of the character she plays. But Di Martino is clearly seen in a green suit, similar to the one Loki wears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Users on Twitter argue about whether the actress plays Enchantress or Lady Loki. But the page dedicated to the series on imdb.com lists child actress Cailey Fleming in the cast, playing the character of “Young Sylvie.”

This data, together with the image of Di Martino’s green suit, suggest that the series could present the character of Enchantress. In the Marvel comics, a powerful sorceress named Amora assumes this identity and becomes one of Thor’s main enemies.

But there is also another version of Enchantress whose true identity is that of a young woman named Sylvie Lushton, who receives her great mystical powers from Loki to unleash chaos in the world. This young woman takes the name Enchantress, as a tribute to the original Amora.

Disney has not confirmed the name of the character that Di Martino will play, so we cannot rule out that it may also be Lady Loki, a female version of the character.

In addition to Hiddleston and Di Martino, in Loki Also starring are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Cailey Fleming. The six-episode series is directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education).

The Serie Loki premieres in spring 2021 on Disney Plus.

