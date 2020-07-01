EMUI 11 and Android 11: What is known about the operating system for Huawei cell phones

EMUI 11 for Huawei cell phones is the version of Android 11 of the company, a layer of personalization that distinguishes the company’s cell phones, and that due to the veto of the United States, now becomes more important, because it includes new services that are different from what other manufacturers offer.

Already in EMUI 10 y EMUI 10.1 We saw that Huawei incorporated a new map service different from Google Maps, and by default you cannot open documents in Google Drive, nor use Google Photos. Those news are not forced by the update of the operating system but by the veto, although Huawei continues to include all the news of Google’s software, except for its applications, which cannot be installed automatically, and many of them are not available due to that the Chinese company is not a preferred partner of the operating system. Of course, there are some applications that do allow Download Google applications and even Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Here is everything that is known about EMUI 11 for Huawei cell phones, and even the phones that could receive the new update when it is available.

Huawei would include new gestures and night mode improvements in the EMUI 11 interface.

EMUI 11 improvements

As is customary, Huawei will use most of the new features of Android 11 in its EMUI 11 interface. This means that we will expect to receive new notifications of conversations and chat bubbles, although some new features of Android 11 that reside in Google services such as the Access by voice or the keyboard of suggestions may not arrive at the moment.

Android 11 also brings new features in privacy such as the ability to give an application once to use the microphone, the camera or your location and the ability to reset app permissions.

Huawei Central and Honor Facts unveiled some leaked news for EMUI 11, including:

Best night mode: The night mode update came with EMUI 9.1, but its execution was not the best, since the colors were flat and they were not optimized to use it for a long time.

Interface improvements: Although EMUI 10 improved the interface that is now based on a magazine style, the truth is that it looks flat and Huawei could solve this with new 3D animations.

More gestures: Although there are currently three different gestures that can be used in EMUI 10, Huawei is likely to improve the options by adding a hotspot selection from left to right and also touch responsiveness to have different levels of response and interaction.

A new gesture feature will allow users to adjust the sensitivity of the device when we swipe left or right to enable different functions.

Huawei Mobile Services: Although the company has been improving the services it has had to replace after the loss of Google’s, such as maps, it is still necessary to see fully the applications that make it clear to replace those of Google, and that we could finally see in EMUI 11.

EMUI 10 was officially launched in October 2019 at a Huawei developer conference, so we expect this to be repeated this year with EMUI 11.

EMUi 11 will surely come to the newest cell phones, such as the Huawei P40 Pro.

Huawei phones that will receive EMUI 11

According to the users of the official Huawei community, the phones that have already obtained between two and three operating system updates, may not get EMUI 11. Below is the list of phones that could receive this new version of Android, please note that the list is not final, and we will update it as we learn more information.

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)

Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 7

Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 5Z

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MatePad

Huawei MediaPad M6

Honor phones that will receive EMUI 11