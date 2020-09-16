EMUI 10 receives Huawei Assistant: How to download it?

Huawei



Huawei is already testing the first version of its virtual assistant for EMUI 10 and EMUI 9.1, Huawei Assistant, which the company intends to turn into the source of news and news for its cell phones, leaving aside Google apps that fulfill this task.

I know, if Google Assistant has a voice and you can ask it questions, it sounds like Huawei Assistant would be the same, right? Well no, at least in this first stage the official Huawei website does not indicate that the virtual assistant will have a voice or that you can call it as you do with “Ok, Google.”

We have contacted the company to ask if there are plans for Huawei Assistant to listen to you and answer your questions. We will update this article when we get that information.

What does Huawei Assistant do?

Huawei Assistant contains different sections, and the objective of this assistant is to replace the Google Discover area, which is activated when you slide the screen from left to right, and which in general helps you to search the Internet, on your cell phone and that can give you the news and the weather in one place.

Global search bar

Also called Global Search, it has a small magnifying glass that allows you to search for everything: installed applications, notes, emails, calendar entries. It also offers AI Lens, which uses Artificial Intelligence to identify objects that you can buy or search on the Internet through the camera.

Shortcuts

The Huawei Assistant main screen may show you shortcuts for some applications. In My tests only a limited number of them were available, but it is surely a limitation of this first beta phase of the app.

SmartCare

This feature from Huawei brings contextual cards to the screen like Google. Huawei will show your calendar appointments, phone usage time and data usage here. In our tests the only card available is Screen Time or Digital Wellbeing.

News

Huawei also shows local and international news on this Huawei Assistant screen from different companies that provide them.

How to download Huawei Assistant?

The company recommends downloading the APK file directly from the Huawei Mobile Services website. Downloading these types of files and disabling the Google security provided through the Google Play Store is not recommended, but if you want to be part of the first to use it, you can do so here.

When you install, you will replace Google Discover with Huawei Assistant. To be able to see how the news works, for now you will have to configure the device in UK English, which is where the company is testing Huawei Assistant.

If you want to use Google Discover again, you will need to uninstall the Huawei APK.

