EMUI 10: Huawei’s current cell phones that will not be updated

Huawei recently launched its list of cell phones with EMUI 10, the update that brings Android 10 to many cell phones, although some devices have been left out of this official list presented by the company through its website.

Among the cell phones that will not be updated are phones from the Honor sub-brand and also from the main brand. Although several sites have reported that these devices will not receive the update, in particular Huawei Central has released some of those models.

This website explains that it consulted Huawei directly about each model mentioned in this list, and in all of them received a similar response: some of these devices do not have the necessary hardware to receive the EMUI 10 update, although the company will continue in most cases to provide security updates and minimal enhancements when deemed appropriate.

If your Huawei phone is on the list of update to EMUI 10, here you can see how to update it.

Among the phones that the reports indicate will not receive EMUI 10 are:

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei P20 Lite

Honor Play

Honor 9

Honor 9 Lite



On August 31, Huawei confirmed through Twitter that the company will update the popular Huawei Y9 (2019) model to EMUI 10. Some users even made a request through Change.org for the company to bring their new software to this cell phone.

Thank you for your message. The Huawei Y9 2019 will receive the EMUI 10 update. – Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) January 23, 2020

We consulted Huawei and we will update this report once we know for sure if none of these cell phones will receive EMUI 10, or if there are others that are not on this list.

Editor’s note: We updated this article on February 9 to add data from the Huawei Y9.



