Emraan Hashmi on COVID-19, ‘All This Because Some Person Wanted To Eat A Bat’

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a 21-day full lockdown that started at midnight on March 24. The PM took this strict movement to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Correctly, a little bit of the online is accusing China of overcoming the preliminary indications of coronavirus and due to their carelessness, your full world is struggling now.

Now, Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter cope with to specific his anger over people’s consumption of bat in China. He tweeted, “And all this because of some particular person 1000’s of miles away wished to have a freakish culinary experience like consuming a BAT …🙄😷🥴”

And all this because of some particular person 1000’s of miles away wished to have a freakish culinary experience like consuming a BAT …🙄😷🥴 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 26, 2020

Further, the ‘Murder’ actor moreover slammed people for celebrating and dancing on the streets all through Janta Curfew, “With the current outbreak hope everybody appears to be safe and tucked away of their properties. Please journey or enterprise out offered that you simply really must. How we self-discipline ourselves will dictate how successfully we are going to administration this pandemic. There’ll seemingly be enough time to bounce on the streets.. Take care,” he continued.

With the current outbreak hope everybody appears to be safe and tucked away of their properties. Please journey or enterprise out offered that you simply really must. How we self-discipline ourselves will dictate how successfully we are going to administration this pandemic. There’ll seemingly be enough time to bounce on the streets.. Take care. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 23, 2020

On the work entrance, Emraan Hashmi throughout the 2019 thriller/drama ‘The Physique’ alongside Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. He’ll seemingly be seen subsequent in yet another thriller/thriller titled ‘Chehre’ which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for worldwide launch on 17 July 2020.

Talking about COVID-19, the toll all through India stands at 20 as six additional died due to the coronavirus. This was the most effective number of deaths the nation has registered thus far in a single day.