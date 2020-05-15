Employee of an electronic mart leaks Park Na Rae’s personal information

An worker of a widely known unnamed electronic mart was found to have shared the personal information of comic Park Na Rae in a Kakao group chat.

On Might 13th, a preferred group put up gained consideration for together with proof relating to the incident said above. The information launched on Park Na Rae included her tackle in addition to merchandise she introduced from the shop. The worker in query additionally talked badly in regards to the comic behind her again, saying she “modified males ceaselessly” in a bunch chat room. The poster said that the perpetrators try to let the incident slide and are performing like victims.

The shop has since launched a press release regarding the state of affairs which reads as follows:

“On the finish of April, an individual reported to our firm an incident relating to an worker sharing information a couple of buyer in a personal chat room with their mates. After changing into conscious of this truth, we rapidly investigated the matter and let the client know the state of affairs and apologized. The shopper said that the worker simply made a mistake and requested to settle the difficulty. Nevertheless, as per our guidelines and procedures, the worker in query will likely be forwarded to a committee for additional investigation. We’re sincerely sorry for the discomfort we brought on to our buyer as an organization that extremely values the privateness of personal information. We’ll attempt our greatest to not have a state of affairs like this occur once more. Now we have emphasised to our workers the significance of personal information and the prevention of leaking this information. If any of our workers use personal information in a destructive method or break legal guidelines relating to this subject, we inform them that they might be prosecuted by the regulation and imprisoned. We’ll proceed to strictly examine the safety of personal information.”