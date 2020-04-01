Empire’s Final Season Cut Short By Coronavirus Pandemic; Early Series Finale Set On Fox

Empire‘s sixth and ultimate season will finish prior to initially deliberate as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

As revealed on the very finish of Tuesday’s betrayal and crashed marriage ceremony stuffed “Love Me Nonetheless” broadcast, the 18th episode of Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard-led hip hop drama’s ultimate season will now function the finale. “Prepare for the stunning ultimate three episodes of Empire,” a voiceover declared over a promo for subsequent week’s “We Obtained Us”, the 16th episode of the Fox sequence’ present sixth season.

The final accomplished episode earlier than the coronavirus-imposed manufacturing shutdown, Episode 18, which is scheduled to air on April 21, is now set to be the untimely finish of Empire. To assist create a extra seamless general ending, we hear this newly minted finale will doubtless characteristic footage from Episode 19, which was midway via filming when the well being disaster paused all Hollywood manufacturing. The present’s lengthy supposed ending, the sequence finale Episode 20, won’t ever see the sunshine of day for the as soon as blockbuster.

The Empire artistic crew already needed to change plans for the sequence’ ultimate chapter when key unique forged member Jussie Smollett abruptly exited final season within the authorized aftermath of an allegedly staged hate crime incident. Now the present’s producers needed to pivot once more and create a brand new finale.

Whereas Smollett’s Jamal Lyon character has been named dropped a number of instances this season and in tonight’s episode, the actor who performed the second son of Henson’s Cookie and Howard’s rapper mogul Lucious is again in courts with new indictments over the January 2019 supposed assault and will face time behind bars. Regardless of pleading by the core forged at one level final 12 months to deliver Smollett again to Empire, co-creator Lee Daniels and Fox Leisure boss Charlie Collier have each insisted that wasn’t within the playing cards – an insistence that appears to be much more sure with the sequence’ newly squeezed schedule and extra real-life authorized drama.

Empire was one in every of solely two broadcast sequence whose ultimate season shoots have been impacted by the mass manufacturing shutdown in mid-March amid the pandemic. The CW’s Supernatural, which had additionally accomplished 18 episodes of its 20-episode order, ended up airing 13 episodes this season and plans to movie the final two episodes for a 7-episode run at a later date.

But the untimely finish of the mothership sequence will not be the top to the Empire franchise.

As Deadline reported in January, Fox brass have been mulling a possible spinoff headlined by Oscar nominee Henson because the larger-than-life Cookie Lyon, which sequence creators Daniels and Danny Robust are mentioned to have embraced.

From Think about Tv in affiliation with 20th Century Fox Tv, Empire is govt produced by Daniels, Robust, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John. Brett Mahoney is govt producer and showrunner.