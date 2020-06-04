eMitra Rajasthan SSO ID Login

Rajasthan government has announced an online portal for its citizens. This portal is online and this portal gives many services such as Scholarship Form, Aadhar Card, Bhamashah Card, E-Mitra, UID Updated, Raj Sampark, Panchayat Vibhag, Voter ID Card, Business, and RPSC Form. Though one portal you can access all of these services.

Single Platform and many services, this is the only aim to give eMitra Rajasthan SSO portal. To take the benefits of these services you have to visit the online SSO application.

Rajasthan State Citizens have to create the User ID and Password, and the new user has to first create their User ID and Password, this is the part of the Registration Process.

We know that you are wanted to know more about eMitra Rajasthan SSO Portal. That’s why we have selected some informative content about eMitra Rajasthan SSO Portal. In this post, we have added below listed content, which will give you the login and registration process, and application status checking process.

Process of SSO ID creation

This procedure will give you step by step guide to create SSO ID Creation. If you have sufficient internet connection then you can create SSO ID though Smart Phone, Computer, and Laptop. So follow the below steps and create SSO ID.

Step – 1

First, you have to do is to visit the official SSO Website. Here, we have added the official website of SSO Website

Official website of SSO Portal: https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/register?

Click on this link and it will redirect you on the Portal Registration page.

Step – 2

After clicking on this link, you will see the Homepage of SSO Portal. As per your comfort you can select Hindi or English Language.

Step – 3

After selecting the language you can see the homepage of Login and Registration.

In the Homepage of Registration, You can see Citizen, Udhyog, and Government Employee option.

Next, we will see step by a step registration process of Citizen, Udhyog, and Government Employee Option.

Let’s see how to register as Citizens.

Step – 4

When seeing the Homepage of registration, Click on the Citizens Button.

Step – 5

When you click on the Citizens, It will show you a page of the Registration process.

Aadhaar, Twitter Account, Facebook Account, Google Account, and Bhamashah Account, One of them you can use as a registration.

Step – 6

Next, you have to enter the mobile number that you have registered with the Aadhaar Card.

Step – 7

Then you will get the User ID and Password, this will help you to enter into the SSO Portal.

Now, we will see the procedure for Government employees.

Government Employees also can log in with the User ID and Password.

Step – 8

Click on the “Government Employees” Option, this will stay as your government ID.

Step – 9

Next, Applicants have to enter SIPF Number and Password registration.

Then we will see Udhyog Registration Option.

Step – 10

For that, you have to click on Udhyog Options.

Step – 11

For that, you have to enter BRN Number and UAN Number. Using this number you will get Login ID and Password.

Eligibility criteria for eMitra Rajasthan SSO Application

For the registration process and application, you have to follow certain criteria.

Who wants to create an SSO ID, they must be a Rajasthan Citizen.

All of the Business and Work of Applicants have in Rajasthan State.

Rajasthan Government Employee also creates SSO ID.

Required Documents for Rajasthan SSO ID Registration

Below listed documents, you need to attach while the Application process.

Bhamashah Card

Aadhaar Card

Facebook Login Credentials

Google Login Credentials

Twitter Login Credentials

Udhyog Aadhaar

SIPF ID

BRN Number

Specialties of Rajasthan SSO Portal

In this portion, we will see the special features of the Rajasthan SSO Portal.

Rajasthan Citizens can use SSO ID for the Government Jobs and RPSC Application Form.

To get a license of the Weapons and get admission in the Rajasthan Universities, you can use SSO ID.

Farmers can apply for loan pardoning if they have felt the loss in agriculture products.

If you want to pay Mobile Bill, Electricity Bill, Water Bill, and LIC Policy Premium, then you can pay using SSO ID.

These are the main benefits and services of using SSO ID.

Helpline Number of SSO Portal

If you are facing any issues or problems while accessing SSO Portal then you can contact Officials of SSO Portal.

Helpline Number: 0141-5153222, 0141-5123717

Email ID: [email protected]

Phone number and Email ID is useful for asking SSO Related Information and Query about SSO Portal.