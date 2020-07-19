Emilio Estefan assures that the one who attacks a Latino ‘attacks us all’

Emilio Estefan had an invitation to go to the White House last week, but he decided not to attend for two reasons: the coronavirus pandemic and the anti-Latin rhetoric that prevails in the Donald Trump government. That, however, has not distanced him from the US president.

According to an interview, “having the ear of a president is very important”, although the decision not to travel from Miami to Washington, supported categorically by his children, saved him from being part of the controversy that unleashed Roberto Unanue, the Goya’s president.

The leader of that food company, focused on Latin American food, said at the launch of the “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative” that everyone in that community is “truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump,” which sparked the rejection. of Latino activists.

“There are many people in favor and many people against, each one has his reasons. I have worked for six presidents, Republicans and Democrats. You cannot ignore how important it is to be able to speak to the President of the United States, ”Estefan replied, settling the issue and the place from which she sees the situation.

His position is clear, he says: “whoever attacks a Latino attacks us all”, without that meaning that he has closed the door on Trump. “Donald has been my friend for 25 years. When he said that perhaps he would speak to (Venezuelan ruler Nicolás) Maduro, I called him and told him that it was a very bad idea, that you cannot talk to the Communists, ”he said of his good relationship with the president.

And it is not for less, because that proximity to the high American spheres and his passion for Latin causes has made him one of the most influential artists in that country, a power that he uses, he confirmed, to “help everything” that he can .

“Just like they helped Gloria and me when we started Miami Sound Machine. We are grateful to all of Latin America and make efforts to support all Latinos, “he said.

One of those efforts, precisely, has been to become a partner of L’ATTITUDE, the national forum to promote the growth of Hispanic companies in the United States.

This year, said the businessman, that two-day meeting will be digital and will be held on September 24 and 25, with the participation of some of the country’s Latino personalities from all fields, from studios in New York, Washington, San Diego and Miami.

Formed by Sol Trujillo and Gary Acosta, the forum promotes debates that will allow identifying specific ways to support Hispanic entrepreneurs, especially in the difficult situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

“L’ATTITUDE’s agenda for this year is much more critical than ever, and that is why I have decided to join Sol and Gary to get these powerful leaders to enter into conversations that catalyze the growth of our economy,” Estefan said of the role of this conference in the gaze of Latinos towards the US

“We need everyone to participate and commit, as we are writing our nation’s growth agenda. Valuing and leveraging the Latino community in the United States is central to the success of our country, ”he explained.

The forum’s agenda will include, precisely, a critical debate about capitalism and how to make it work for many, as opposed to few.

Estefan believes that ideas will come from there that will be very useful for the community, since he believes that “Latinos, Latino entrepreneurs and workers are going to be essential to maintain and recover the economy in the context of the pandemic”, the North American country, strongly affected by the disease.

“Latinos and immigrants in general have a great capacity to adapt, to be creative and to know how to adapt to things as they come,” he said.

That does not mean that Emilio Estefan has left music aside. In his studio, he is putting the finishing touches on the album by his wife, Gloria Estefan.

The first single, “When There Is Love,” came out in late June and has been among the hottest songs of the summer.

He has also developed projects with Brazilian artist Carlinhos Brown and American Ally Brooke, who became known as part of the female band Fifth Harmony.

In addition, it is part of the release of the new album by The Wailers, the group of the legendary Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley.

Estefan is very excited about everything to come. “We immigrants are the ones who keep this country running and we contribute a very important part also in the culture. Together we are going to get ahead ”, he completed.

His only regret is that not all of his businesses have gone from strength to strength with confinement measures in the face of the pandemic. “We had about 4,000 workers and we were forced to suspend the employment of some in our restaurants,” revealed the artist, whose majority of companies are based in Miami, a city that exceeds 77,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,200 deaths.