Elvis Presley’s grandson has died at the age of 27 in Calabasas, the coroner confirms

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of rock legend Elvis Presley, has died. He was 27 years old.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to the Associated Press that he was “heartbroken” after learning of his son’s death.

TMZ reports that Keough died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday morning in Calabasas. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Keough was the man found by officers in block 24800 of Alexandra Court, but did not say how he died.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and more than devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and older daughter, Riley. [Keough]Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that child. It was the love of her life. “

Presley had Keough and Riley, now 31, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. She had twins from another marriage.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initially reported that Keough’s body was found on the street and characterized the death as a possible homicide.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley. “I have known you since before your mother gave birth to you,” she wrote, “I never imagined that you would have pain like this in your life. So sorry”.

The Associated Press and CNSNews contributed to this report.