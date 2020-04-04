NEWS

Elton John, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul McCartney Join In Thank-You Video For England Health Services

April 4, 2020
Celebrities have joined compelled to pay a video tribute to England’s NHS, which is tasked by the Division of Well being and Social Care to supervise the price range, planning, supply and day-to-day operations in England of well being providers.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig, Anthony Joshua, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Invoice Nighy, Sir Mo Farah, Kate Winslet, Naomi Harris, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Piers Morgan are among the many contributors.

Posted on Twitter by NHS England, the video begins with Chief Nursing Officer Ruth Might thanking medical employees for his or her exhausting work through the pandemic.

“There are just a few different people who want to share their thanks with you,” Might concludes. The video then options Elton John holding a placard that reads #ThankYouNHS and #OurNHSPeople. “You might be our heros and we salute each considered one of you. Thanks,” he says.

