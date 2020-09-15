Elon Musk Tweets His Support For Jack Dorsey As Head Of Twitter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Days after the news broke that a Twitter investor wanted to replace Jack Dorsey As CEO of the company, the CEO of another company came to Dorsey’s defense. Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, an avid tweeter with more than 30 million followers posted a very affectionate tweet about it on Monday night.

“I just want to say that I support @Jack as the CEO of Twitter. He has a good heart,” Musk wrote and adorned his tweet with a heart emoji.

Just want say that I support @Jack as Twitter CEO. He has a good ❤️. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2020

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Elliott Management founder Paul Singer – who has a “substantial” stake on Twitter – was working on a plan to make big changes to the social network, including finding a replacement for Dorsey.

One of Musk’s followers express his hope that Dorsey is working to combat social network problems with verifications and bots, which the Tesla boss consider something vital. She mentioned this problem to Dorsey in January when the Twitter boss called her on video at a company meeting.

Musk often uses Twitter to inform his fans about his companies’ ambitious plans and make weird jokes, but his tweets have also gotten him into trouble. In 2018, he referred to a British cave diver as a “pedophile boy” and started a defamation case (he was eventually found not responsible). He also hinted that he could privatize Tesla, prompting a lawsuit from the SEC that ended up being settled for $ 20 million.

Twitter declined to comment on Musk’s tweet.

