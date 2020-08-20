Elon Musk now sells shorts, although they are already sold out

It looks like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is going through a new streak of lucky events.

Had a son with a very interesting name, his great friend Kanye West he ran for the presidency from the United States, and now the new shorts made of satin, bearing the Tesla logo, which went on sale on July 5, were consumed like hot cakes.

“Celebrate the summer with shorts Tesla. Run like the wind or party like Liberace in our satin red and gold design. Relax by the pool or rest throughout the year with our shorts Limited-edition Tesla, with our exclusive Tesla logo on the front and ‘S3XY’ on the back, “says the promotion for the garment, which also keeps a joke between the lines, about the past and present of the actions of the company.

The “shorts” are an allusion to investors who bet on the fall in the price of shares of a company, in this case of Tesla, to make money. Without going into much detail, these investors borrow a share and sell it; then they wait for its price to drop and buy it back – at a lower price – then return the stock to the original owner and pocket the profits. This is known as “short-selling.”

That hasn’t, however, prevented Tesla from performing well on the stock market, where the group last week became the world’s most expensive automaker by outperforming Toyota, despite selling far fewer cars.

The advertised price of the sweatpants is $ 69,420. The last three digits coincide with the price at which Musk wanted to buy back Tesla shares in 2018, when he announced his plans in a tweet that cost him a sanction from the US Securities Commission.

But that share price pales in comparison to Tesla’s latest quotes, which top $ 1,100 a share. Also the number 420 is used in the United States to refer to the use of cannabis.

According to the AFP news agency, Musk had already made fun of the “shorters” by promising to make these shorts. He also proposed sending some of them to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which he ironically renamed the Speculators Enrichment Commission, “to comfort them in these difficult times.”

Now if the cost of shorts surprise you, it really shouldn’t. Tesla has a line of high-end clothing, toys and accessories, including a children’s Tesla Model S that costs $ 600.

Tesla announced that all shorts are sold and that, if you are interested, you must wait between two and four weeks to opt for one of them.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET.

