Elon Musk leaves Twitter for a while

Tesla’s chief executive has decided to take a break from Twitter for a season.

The billionaire, known among many things for being quite controversial on Twitter, announced with a tweet on June 1 that he will leave Twitter “for a while” without further explanation. Musk’s tweet and his temporary withdrawal from the platform comes just hours after he two NASA astronauts were launched on the ISS from their company, SpaceX.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020

Musk has been using Twitter for a long time to tell things and express all kinds of opinions, including announce the birth and the strange name of his son. However, on occasions, the executive has been embroiled in controversy by some statements within the platform. Without going any further, a month ago he wrote on the social network that the value of Tesla’s shares were “too high” which caused the immediate drop in the share price of his company.

Musk also recently used Twitter to criticize the containment measures taken by the US government to curb the spread of the ongoing pandemicmeasures that he later called “fascists” in a tesla earnings call in April.

At the moment it is unclear how long Musk will be off Twitter as neither he nor his wife, Canadian singer Grimes, have commented on the matter.

