Elon Musk describes the confinement order by COVID-19 as ‘fascist’

Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Tesla’s profit calls generally have the potential to end up as a kind of roller coaster ride. Remember when Elon Musk yelled at reporters? Well, April 29 was no different. Musk spoke about various things during this week’s call, including “Battery Day”, an event he wanted to organize to showcase Tesla’s technology, the Model’s subframe, and also, some pretty strong opinions on confinement orders to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s start with the news that is not so controversial. Musk said Tesla plans to offer its Full Self-Driving package (which gives the vehicle full range capabilities) as a subscription option later this year. This is impressive because, while the company has been working to add new features to the plan, it still doesn’t seem close to offering real autonomy, at least not for public consumption.

While the service will be available as a subscription, it will be up to customers making the car purchase to choose the $ 7,000 option and add the cost of the FSD to the vehicle budget. Will this happen? It will essentially depend on the buyer.

Then we got information on Tesla’s planned Battery Day, which is basically the continuation of the Autonomy Investor Day that the company held last year at its Silicon Valley headquarters. Musk said in the call that Battery day will be one of the most important and exciting events in Tesla’s history, and that the company hopes to be able to celebrate it during the third week of May. He also said that would take place in California (probably at Tesla headquarters again) or in Texas.

As for Tesla’s vehicles, Musk said the EPA (the US environmental protection agency) failed to recertify the Model S’s range of autonomy at 391 miles. According to Musk, the EPA made a mistake during the tests of the car, because after finishing these, the door was left open and the keys were inside, causing the car’s lights to stay on and the car to remain in the “waiting for the driver” state. . For now there is no way to show if this is really what happened, but Musk promised to send the car back to the EPA to test it again when the agency reopens.

Another interesting point of the call was when the new rear chassis structure of the Model Y. While Model 3 uses a structure made of over 70 pieces of cast steel, Model Y uses an extremely advanced two-piece cast aluminum structure that reduces not only complexity, but also weight and cost. Additionally, Tesla plans to further simplify it later this year, creating a one-piece rear chassis. Musk claims this will be the largest and most complex cast aluminum part used in any car.

Finally, we come to Elon’s outburst with the COVID-19 issue and the confinement that has been ordered to slow its spread. Earlier this week, Musk posted the phrase on Twitter. FREE AMERICA NOW that, although it was already a declaration of intent on the matter, during Wednesday’s call Musk chose to speak more about the subject. “Is it right to infringe on people’s rights? I think people will be very angry about this, what’s more, they are already very angry about this,” said Musk. “This is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their damn freedom,” he added.

We are not going into the debate, but it is worth noting that Musk’s opinion is in direct contradiction to that of the Governor of California. Gavin Newsom, as well as that of law enforcement agencies such as the World Health Organization or the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tesla did not immediately respond to CNET’s request for comment.

Tesla Cybertruck: A pickup truck out of another world [fotos] To see photos