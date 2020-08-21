Elon Musk and the Boring Company launch excavation contest

The Boring Company



The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s excavator company, has launched a curious contest.

With the Not-A-Boring Competition it is sought that different teams excavate tunnels.

“The teams will compete to excavate a 30-meter tunnel with a cross-sectional area of ​​0.2 square meters,” the company says on its website.

Categories include: the fastest team to tunnel, the fastest team to tunnel and build a surface on which a remote-controlled Tesla can operate, and the team that can excavate the most precise tunnel.

Musk and The Boring Company have a goal to make tunneling more efficient, economical and faster.

The Boring Company was born out of Musk’s ambition to revolutionize public transportation systems using the Hyperloop and Loop designs. The Hyperloop is the almost supersonic speed transport tube that is open source and that some startups are developing. Loop is an underground system of tunnels that would allow users to get on vehicles that would transport them underground at twice the speed allowed on the roads.

