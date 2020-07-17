Elon Musk and Grimes will not be able to register their son X Æ A-12 in California

He was arrested



The baby of Elon Musk and Grimes was born on Monday, May 4, and the plan to name their son “X Æ A-12” may not be carried out since according to the rules of the state of California, only the “can be used” 26 alphabetic characters of the English language “on the birth certificate. This leaves out the use of spelling accents –– used in Latin names––, as well as the grapheme “Æ” and the special character “-“.

Although it is not known where the son of Musk and Grimes was born, it is possible that it was in California, since a day after the birth, Musk was present on the radio and video program The Joe Rogan Experience, located in Woodland Hills, in Los Angeles, California. In addition, Musk also owns several residences in this state, according to his tax records.

At the moment it is not clear if the couple will actually use the name “X Æ A-12” or if they will use it as a nickname or code name for the newborn, but what is certain is that if they decide to fill out the forms in this way, they will be rejected and will have to fill them out again with a name that meets the state’s requirements.

Lawyer David Glass told the magazine People Musk and Grimes could appeal the rejection of their son’s birth certificate, although it would be highly unlikely that they would win this battle, since to include new symbols the state of California would have to renew its entire computer system.

These types of guidelines do not apply everywhere, since there are states in the US with slightly more flexible rules. For example, Alaska accepts the use of umlauts, accents, and other special characters, Hawaii also accepts symbols, while South Carolina accepts the use of numbers and symbols.

After the birth of his son, Grimes explained in a tweet the meaning of the name “X Æ A-12”, while Musk, in an interview in The Joe Rogan Experience explained how it is pronounced correctly: That is, it is only X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘Ash’ [en español, este grafema se llama aesc] and then A-12 is my contribution. “The manager said that A-12 meant” Archangel 12, which is the predecessor of SR-71, the most cool of history. “

Elon Musk shows off his new SpaceX Starship rocket [fotos] To see photos