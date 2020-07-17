Elon Musk and Grimes reveal the meaning of their baby’s rare name

He was arrested



“X Æ A-12” was trending on May 5 on Twitter, and while it may sound like the name of a Star Wars droid, it’s the name of Elon Musk and singer’s firstborn, Grimes. (That’s how Musk pronounces the name, which it won’t be easy to register in California).

The baby, who was born on May 4, received this strange and unpronounceable name, but what does it mean? The creature’s mother decided to explain it on her Twitter account on May 6. According to the Canadian singer’s tweet, the X corresponds to the mathematical variable that designates an unknown factor (we start well). In the case of Æ, the singer says that it is an “elven variation of the initials AI which means love and / or artificial intelligence”.

On the other hand, A-12 tells Grimes that it is the name of the airplane model that preceded the SR-71 and that it is the couple’s favorite airplane because it works “without weapons, without defense systems, only speed. Great in battle , but without violence, “explains the singer. Finally, she clarifies that the A corresponds to “Archangel”, the name of her favorite song.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 Little fairy (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

It is unclear at the moment if this is a joke and Grimes and Musk will actually give the child a more common name, or at least easier to pronounce. According to a Slate report, the name might not even be legal, so it couldn’t be registered in the state of California, where Grimes allegedly gave birth. According to the site, the law in that state only admits as legal names that include the 26 letters of the English alphabet, so only the ‘X’ would be a legal part of the entire name.

