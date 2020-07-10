Elon Musk and Grimes change their baby’s name

He was deposed



Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their son’s name, hitherto known as X Æ A-12, in order to conform to California law, but this has not made the creature’s name easier to pronounce.

The Canadian singer, mother of the baby, announced the change of her son’s name on her Instagram account on May 24. A user commented to him within a photo of himself saying “Did you change the baby’s name due to California law? What’s the baby’s new name?”, To which Grimes replied “X Æ A-Xii”, but He did not give more details about it, not even if the name has actually been legally registered by the authorities.

The name change essentially lies in the substitution of the number 12 for its equivalent in Roman numerals, but as he recently told the magazine People Family law attorney David Glass, California state laws do not allow symbols, numbers, or Roman numerals on birth certificates.

According to the law, names must contain only characters from the English alphabet, hyphens are allowed, but the ligature “Æ” and Roman numerals could make the name not legally valid. David Glass told People that Musk and Grimes could appeal the rejection of their son’s birth certificate, but it would be highly unlikely that they would win this battle.

The baby, who was born on May 4, received this strange and unpronounceable name in which, according to his mother, X corresponds to the mathematical variable that designates an unknown factor and the Æ is an “elven variation of the initials AI that mean love and / or artificial intelligence. ” On the other hand, A-12 is the name of the airplane model that preceded the SR-71, an airplane that is a parents’ favorite because it works “without weapons, without defense systems, only speed. Great in battle, but without violence. ” To top it off the last A corresponds to “Archangel”, the name of Grimes’ favorite song.

Elon Musk shows off his new SpaceX Starship rocket [fotos] To see photos