Elon Musk and Grimes are dads, and Musk announces it on Twitter

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have been parents for the first time after two years of relationship.

Musk announced the news on Twitter on May 4 with a tweet that read “mom and baby, all good.” Hours later, the magnate uploaded an image of him holding the baby after a Twitter user asked him to. Musk also confirmed the baby’s name on the social network: his name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

Grimes and Musk’s son arrives a few days after his father, one of the richest men in the world, announced (again on Twitter) that he wants to get rid of his material possessions. Musk said in a tweet on May 1, “I am selling almost all of my physical possessions. I will not own any home.”

Musk has also made headlines in recent days, but for less positive issues than the birth of his baby. Tesla’s owner recently posted the phrase on Twitter FREE AMERICA NOW, referring to the order of confinement by the United States government to contain the ongoing pandemic. One day later, during a Tesla earnings callMusk chose to talk more about it and branded the government order “fascist.” “This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their damn freedom,” Musk said.

