Elon Musk adds another $ 2 billion to his fortune: report

By
James Ashley
-
e3-2019-elon-musk-6044

Elon Musk is now worth another $ 2 billion.

James Martin/CNET

Elon Musk now has 1.69 million more stock options as Tesla’s average ending market value exceeds $ 150 billion over six months, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, July 21. While the CEO has to wait five years before selling those shares, they are currently worth about $ 2.1 billion, according to data from Bloomberg.

Tesla is now worth more than Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai combined, says Bloomberg. This despite Tesla shares falling nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, July 21.

This week also saw a jump in the net worth of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, who saw his net worth increase by $ 13 billion in a single day. Shares of Amazon rose more than 7 percent on Monday, July 20. Bezos will reportedly become the first trillionaire by 2026.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

