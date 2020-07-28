Ellen DeGeneres’ program is investigated for bad labor practices

The company WarnerMedia hired the services of an independent investigation for the program “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, after hearing various testimonies that denounce a “toxic” work culture, professional harassment and racism in the team.

The magazine directed by the comedian Ellen DeGeneres since 2003 is one of the most successful programs on American television, but its contents are also followed in other parts of the world, with great influence on popular culture thanks, in part, to the fact that it receives guests from first level.

But an exclusive to the Variety newspaper published on Monday, and later endorsed by the specialized press, says that several employees of the program have received a statement informing that a series of interviews with the team will be carried out as part of an independent investigation.

The news comes weeks after the digital newspaper BuzzFeed published a report in which former employees of the program accused the team of “racism” and “toxic work culture.”

The article cited allegations of inappropriate comments and a “fear” dynamic in which employees would be retaliated against for taking days off for medical or family problems, among other examples.

In a subsequent statement, the producers of the format indicated that “the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show rests entirely” with them.

“We take all this very seriously and we realize, like many other people in the world, that we have to do better, we are committed to doing better and we will do better,” they said.

It was not the first time that this successful format has been criticized by people who have worked on the program presented by DeGeneres, who despite his charisma and popularity has also received complaints from some of his guests for the cold and rude treatment received from his part.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been broadcasting since 2003, has been nominated for an Emmy in 171 categories and currently its broadcast concentrates an average of 2.5 million daily viewers, to whom must be added those who follow its viral content on YouTube and other international platforms.