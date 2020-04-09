Elizabeth Olsen Teases Marvel Fans Over This WILD WandaVision Theory

Elizabeth Olsen teases followers a couple of ridiculous principle that hyperlinks her latest gardening-focused posts on social media to WandaVision and different Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals. As a part of Marvel Studios’ effort to increase the MCU via TV collection, the actress is ready to reprise her position as Wanda Maximoff within the upcoming Disney+ providing. The present will reunite her with on-screen companion Paul Bettany who’s set to play her Android lover, Imaginative and prescient.

Set to debut later this yr, the coronavirus pandemic that has left Hollywood at a standstill is casting doubt about WandaVision sticking to its present launch date. Whereas it is on the tail finish of its manufacturing, there’s nonetheless work left to be accomplished with manufacturing on WandaVision suspended for the protection of everybody concerned. Whereas Marvel Studios has already pushed again its full film slate, they’ve but to make adjustments to their upcoming small display choices. This has saved followers guessing, with a few of them believing that Olsen has been dropping hints about when work will resume for the present on her in any other case mundane on-line uploads.

The idea stems from Olsen’s latest gardening-centered Instagram Tales the place she takes followers to her dwelling backyard and walks via her actions. An unnamed outlet theorized that in some way her planting schedule is indicative of when WandaVision and even Loki may restart manufacturing. This caught the eye of the actress and she or he posted a screenshot of the article with the sarcastic caption: “can YOU learn between the traces…?” Try her full submit under:

These concerned in MCU productions have dropped refined clues about their upcoming tasks earlier than. Joe and Anthony Russo posted an unassuming picture that supposedly revealed the title of Avengers: Endgame with a teasing caption. In the end, fan hypothesis turned out to be proper, however that will not be the case on this occasion. Other than Olsen’s caption, the concept to hyperlink the actress’ dwelling actions to WandaVision when she did not even point out the venture is sort of a stretch. It is also curious why she’d even be inclined to trace about Loki when she’s not concerned with that present. In any case, the idea is enjoyable to learn, and proves simply how invested some followers are within the MCU that they assume every little thing to do with the actors is routinely linked to their upcoming Marvel tasks.

At this level, nobody actually is aware of when work on WandaVision or different Hollywood productions will resume. All the pieces hinges on the scenario relating to coronavirus, which is a disaster the entire world is coping with proper now. It is protected to say Olsen will not be dropping any clues relating to the present shifting ahead. As clearly seen within the video, she’s simply taking advantage of her time in quarantine and it solely occurs that her exercise of alternative is gardening.

