Elite Season 7 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Episodes, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Since writers and producers have written teen crime-thriller drama shows, OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have received millions of followers. Today we will talk about one such crime-thriller drama series that have received colossal love from the audience. Elite Season 7 will release on October 20, 2023.

Now, if we look at the show’s popularity, the Elite drama series has earned the audience a tremendous amount of love and respect, and fans are eagerly waiting for binge-watching Elite Season 7. On top of that, Elite, crime-thriller drama series, has also gathered 7.3.10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough for a show’s renewal.

In this article, we have mentioned all the relevant details that you need to know about Elite Season 7. Here we have provided the release date, names of the cast and crew, and trailer updates for Elite Season 7.

Elite Season 7 Release Date

Elite, a teen crime-thriller drama series, runs for six seasons from October 2018 to November 2022. In addition, the first season of the Elite series was released on October 5, 2018, and the following seasons were released almost every year.

Since it was announced that the show would return for a seventh season, fans are wondering when it will release and who will be there; so guys, finally, we have received the official release date for Elite Season 7. The upcoming season of the Elite drama series is all set to be aired on Netflix on October 20, 2023.

Elite Season 7 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Elite is a Spanish crime-thriller drama series initially created and developed by renowned Spanish film producers and screenwriters Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. Six seasons have been released, and the seventh one is in the queue to be released on October 20, 2023.



The storyline of the Elite drama series is set in Las Encinas. It concentrates on relationships between three working-class students, Samuel, Nadia, and Christian, who have enrolled at the school using a scholarship program.

As the story progresses, the trio meets with wealthy teenagers, and the plot begins to format. Various twists and turns took place, the thriller started to give goosebumps, and all of a sudden, a crime happened in a mysterious way that left the audience speechless.

In addition, when it was released for the first season in 2018, the show received critical acclaim. Many of the audience praised the writing skills and direction of the Elite drama series. The makers have developed the whole storyline and gradually provided more mature themes to the audience so that they can relate to the show.

In the following section, we have provided complete details about Elite Season 7. Below we have mentioned a complete list of featured actors and actresses, their fictional charcters names, episode titles, and trailer updates for Elite Season 7.

Elite Season 7 Cast Members List

A well-written murder mystery series is incomplete without the featured actors’ intense performance. And that’s why makers have featured some of the most qualified and talented actors and actresses.

We have mentioned a complete list of cast members who will return for Elite Season 7.

Maria Pedraza as Marina Nunier Osuna

Miguel Herran as Christian Varela Exposito

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman Nunier Osuna

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel Garcia Dominguez

Jaime Lorente as Fernando Garcia Dominguez (Nano)

Mina El Hammani as Nadia Shanaa

Aron Piper as Ander Munoz

Alvaro Rico as Leopoldo Benavent Villada (Polo)

Ester Exposito as Carla Roson Caleruega

Danna Paola as Lucrecia Montesinos Hendrich (Lu)

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Claudia Salas as Rebeka Parrilla Lopez

Martina Cariddi as Mencia Blanco Commerford

Carla Diaz as Ariadna Blanco Commerford (Ari)

Georgina Amoros as Cayetana Grajera Pando

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Manu Ríos as Patrick Blanco Commerford

Alvaro de Juana as Didac

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Diego Martín as Benjamín Blanco

Elite Season 7 Episode Title List

Fortunately, Netflix has announced the release date for Elite Season 7. However, the episode titles for the seventh installment of the Elite Series are yet to be announced.

However, here we have added a complete list of episode titles of Elite Season 6. So if you haven’t watched the sixth season yet, the title list below will help you binge-watch Elite Season 6.

Elite Season 6 Episode 01 – Anxiety

Elite Season 6 Episode 02 – Selfies

Elite Season 6 Episode 03 – Naked

Elite Season 6 Episode 04 – War

Elite Season 6 Episode 05 – Mourning

Elite Season 6 Episode 06 – Tina

Elite Season 6 Episode 07 – Masks

Elite Season 6 Episode 08 – Separation

Where Can I Watch Elite Season 7?

Netflix’s one of the most highly anticipated teen drama series, Elite, is finally returning for the seventh season. The earlier seasons have received positive responses from the audience, and now the team members are all set to launch a seventh installment of the Elite drama series.

If you haven’t watched the earlier seasons yet, head to Netflix and binge-watch all the previous seasons of the Elite drama series. The upcoming season of Elite will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Elite Season 7?

Elite is a Spanish teenage crime-thriller drama series. It was already announced that makers would bring a seventh season for the show, and now it has been revealed that Elite Season 7 will release on Netflix on October 20, 2023.

Earlier, the show makers maintained consistency in releasing episodes for each season. We have received eight episodes from Elite Season 1 to Season 6 consistently. We can say that the creators will also release eight episodes for Elite Season 7.

Elite Season 7 Makers Team

A well-written and well-performed drama series couldn’t succeed without the efforts of the production team members. They are the ones who worked behind the cameras to entertain millions of people, but unfortunately, their hard work and dedication remain undervalued.

Here, Elite crime-thriller drama is regarded as one of the most highly anticipated teen drama series created and developed by famous Spanish screenwriters and film producers Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona.

Besides being the Elite drama series creator, Carlos, and Dario have also served as the executive producers along with Diego Betancor and Inaki Juaristi. In addition to that, Daniel Sosa Segura and Ricardo de Gracia worked as the show’s cinematographers.

Elite Season 7 Trailer Release

As we all know, Elite is wildly popular among youngsters, and to please them, makers have already released the first look of Elite Season 7 on Netflix.

Click on the link above to watch the first look at Elite Season 7.

