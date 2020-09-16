Elite 3 Releases Final Trailer With Spoiler Included

Would not be Elite if there wasn’t a crime to investigate. The Spanish series – whose third season premieres on March 13 on Netflix – released its final trailer, accompanied by a huge spoiler: Polo’s character (Álvaro Rico) will die in the new episodes. Thus, everything indicates that the new season will revolve around who murdered him. A tragedy that will shake the relationships between the students of the exclusive Las Encinas school.

The cast of the new episodes includes Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Danna Paola (Lu), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Ester Expósito (Carla), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) , Álvaro Rico (Polo), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Claudia Salas (Rebeca), Jorge López (Valerio), Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Leïti Sène (Malick).

The third season of Elite premieres March 13 on Netflix.

