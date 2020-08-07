Eligibility for the second $ 1,200 check: Who will receive the second payment?

Sarah Tew/CNET



A small group of Democratic and White House negotiators are working to define the next economic rescue package. And although the two parties seem to be far from an agreement –– “We still have a long way to go,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday, August 2 –– we can see and analyze the proposals of the Democrats and Republicans to get a better idea of ​​who might qualify to receive the second check.

After examining the two proposals –– the HEALS Act, proposed by the Republicans, and the HEROES Act, proposed by the Democrats–– one of the few things that both parties agree on is the eligibility requirements for the new economic stimulus check.

The proposed HEALS law largely preserves the requirements established by the CARES Act, for sending the first check, but expands the payment of US $ 500 for some dependents who were left out of the first payment. The HEROES bill has failed and has not been considered by the Senate, but with it many more people would be eligible for a second check.

Using both proposals and the requirements stipulated for sending the first check, we can assume who would qualify to receive a second payment according to their age, annual income, citizenship, marital status and number of dependents.

If you are waiting for your money, you can track your check Through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still don't receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when is your check coming.

Who would receive the check under the proposed HEALS Act?

The HEALS bill, made by Senate Republicans, would follow the guidelines outlined by the CARES Act, but dependents will now be eligible.

P Single people with an adjusted gross income of less than $ 99,000 a year.

Single people with an adjusted gross income of less than $ 99,000 a year. Head of household with an adjusted gross income of less than US $ 146,500 a year.

Couple filing jointly and childless who earn less than $ 146,500 a year.

Dependent of any age.

Under the CARES Act, the age limit for receiving a check for $ 500 per dependent was 16 years old, and college students under the age of 24 were not eligible to receive a check. The Senate proposal would exclude those in prison and who recently died. The bill would also prohibit creditors and banks from garnishing payment to pay debts.

Who would be eligible under the Democrats plan?

The broader eligibility parameters suggested – so far – come from the HEROES Act (PDF), a proposal made by the House of Representatives in mid-May. However, this bill has been fiercely opposed by Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump. However, we can take this bill as an example to talk about the possible limits of who could qualify for this or another similar proposal.

An individual taxpayer with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than $ 99,000.

University students, dependents over 17 years old, relatives with disabilities and parents of taxpayers.

Families of up to five members.

Social Security Disability Recipients (SSDI).

People who are not a US citizen but who pay taxes and use a taxpayer identifier instead of a social security number.

These are the people who did not receive the first check with the Cares Law

These groups were excluded from the first financial aid package:

Individuals with an adjusted gross income (AGI) greater than $ 99,000

Heads of households with an AGI greater than US $ 136,500

Married couples with an AGI greater than $ 198,000

Children over 16 and university students under 24

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the United States government

When will you decide on the eligibility of the second check?

While negotiations continue between Republicans and Democrats to reach an agreement on the new economic package, opinions are divided.

“There are more unsolved problems than solved problems. There are more than a dozen initiatives that are miles apart,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told The Hill’s Morning Report on Aug. 2.

To give negotiators more time to reach an agreement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could delay the start of the August chamber recess, something he has done before. And once both parties reach an agreement, the bill will not go into effect until it is signed by the president.

And while we won’t know for sure until the two sides unite on the next stimulus package, we have a good idea of what is the congressional deadline and when a check could be sent.

For more information, this is what we know about the main proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information about the unemployment insurance.