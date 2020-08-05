Electric Diamond becomes ‘regional’ in its new video

The wait is over. Usually, the Colombian band Diamante Eléctrico had been extremely active musically; But in recent months they found her away from social networks and without presenting any new material.

All this has just changed with the release of his first single in about a year, entitled “When you want to arrive” and accompanied by a striking video clip. But it is not the only thing that has changed, since, if what you expected was a new rock theme by those who were considered almost as the last representatives of the guitar genre in the Latin ‘mainstream’, you will end up with crisp facts.

And it is that, musically, the piece is a sort of semi-electronic ‘funky’ that seems to be more the work of the Venezuelans of Los Amigos Invisibles than the product of the initial work of these Colombians; and the impression is accentuated by a video so strange for what Diamante has normally done that YouTube users have already started to make jokes when compared to the content of soap operas and clips presented by regional Mexican music groups, although the reality is that the aesthetic corresponds to that of Colombian popular music, which is a similar phenomenon.

“In this song, and in the album in general, we wanted to cross the door that we opened in the [álbum anterior] ‘Buitres’, that of making music so that people can dance ”, guitarist Daniel Álvarez has announced. “This comes from when we play [en] Coachella in 2017; Going around the festival platforms, we understood that the most fun experiences for the public were physically intense, with dancing in the center, and we wanted to make music like that ”.

According to the same group, this is just the starting point for several releases that will lead to the release of the sixth album, which should see the light of day before the end of this calendar and is being virtualized due to the pandemic, because Galeano currently lives in Mexico City and Álvarez remains in Bogotá.