Elections 2020: These are the most important dates to consider

On the night of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (known in the United States as Super Tuesday) was one of the most important within the cycle of the Democratic primary elections, since it defined in a clearer way the configuration among the candidates for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Among the highlights of the Super Tuesday there is the rebound of former Vice President Joe Biden, and the victory of Bernie Sanders in California, a state considered the biggest prize in terms of the number of delegates, thanks in large part to the youth vote and the Latino vote. The election day of March 3 – which included primary elections in 14 states – also showed that the millionaire bet of the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, did not give the results that she would have expected, and that Senator Elizabeth Warren, failed.

Now that the Super Tuesday left behind, these are some dates that are important to consider before the November 2020 election.

March

March 10th: Primary elections will be held in: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington, and the North Dakota caucuses.

March 17: Democratic primary in Arizona.

March 17: Primary in Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

March 29: Democratic primary in Puerto Rico.

April

April 4: Democratic primaries in Alaska and Hawaii.

April 4: Primary in Louisiana and Democratic caucus in Wyoming.

28th of April: Primary elections in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Mayo

May 2nd: Democratic primary in Kansas.

May 5th: Primary in Indiana.

may 19: Primary in Kentucky and Oregon.

June

June 2nd: Primary in the District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

June 7th: Republican primary elections in Puerto Rico.

July

July 13-16: Democratic National Convention.

August

August 24-27: Republican National Convention.

November

November 3: Election Day

