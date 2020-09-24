Elabharthi Bihar: Payment Status, elabharthi.bih.nic.in List, Certificate Validation

Bihar government is providing pension to the aged people of the state. A person can work for a certain age. After a certain age, they have to retire. That means the person can not work further in the service sector.

Usually, in the service sector, the maximum age limit for the person to work is about 60 years. The person can only work in the company till their age is less than 60 years. After 60 years, they have to retire and leave the job. There are many retired persons in the country.

The retired person also wants mone for their survival. The government is making pk=lan to give the pension to the retired person. However, the work efficiency is also decreased after some age of a person.

The government of Bihar is decided to give the pension to the overaged people. To execute their idea, the government of Bihar launched a portal named the E-labharthi portal. We will become aware of detailed information about the portal in this article.

About Bihar government E-labharthi Portal:

The government of Bihar has launched this scheme to give the advantage to certain needed people. This scheme will provide information about the pension of the aged people offered by the Bihar government. We will brief you on the payment process of the scheme. We also detailed you about the complete procedure of the application of the scheme.

If any aged person wanted to benefit from this scheme, they have to apply in the scheme. After the application, the persona will able to get the pension to form the government. Since earlier, the Bihar government is giving huge benefits to aged people like pension schemes, health insurance, vidwa pension, etc.

Under this scheme, the government will give the pension to the needed aged person to every month. S that the person can use that money in their medical emergency or for survival purposes. The official website to apply in the scheme is http://elabharthi.bih.nic.in/.

That means if any person wanted to take advantage of this pension scheme, they have to visit on the official website. If any person does not have enough information about the official website, then they do not have to worry about it.

We have provided you the link to the official website of the scheme. The person can click on the link of the official website and go through it.

Characteristics of E-labharthi Portal:

The person has to sign digitally. The government has announced this portal as a part of the digital India program. The government will publish the beneficiary list of the scheme. That means many candidates have to apply in this scheme.

They have filled the application form of the scheme. The government will have t verify each and every detail of the candidate. After verification, the government will publish the name of beneficiaries of the scheme. If your name is on the list, then the pension will be given to you.

Application form process of the portal: