Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravi started seeing his face in front of the camera

April 16, 2020
Ekta Kapoor has shared a funny video of her son Ravi, in which he is seen making different faces. Actress Neelam Kothari is teaching her dance steps.

Mallika Ekta Kapoor of the television world shared a cool video of her son on Instagram. In this video, his son Ravi Kapoor is seen in the lap of his maternal uncle Tusshar Kapoor. In this video, his son Ravi is seen giving a very cute expression.

Ekta Kapoor has shared this video of her on Instagram, in which he tries to say something taunting while Tusshar Kapoor. All the people present there to laugh at him. In this video, Actress Neelam Kothari is seen dancing in front of her and gestures for her to dance. Ritesh Deshmukh also makes different design faces towards Ravi, but he does not give them any sense at all.

Recently celebrated the first birthday of Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravi on 27 January 2020. He showed his face to the world for the first time on his son’s first birthday. After this, she has been continuously sharing the picture of her child. Recently, in the picture he shared of his son, Ravi’s haircut was compared to the Radhey look of Salman’s ‘Tere Naam’.

Ekta Kapoor had a fabulous party on Ravi’s first birthday, in which many celebrities from Bollywood arrived with their children. Please also tell here that Ekta Kapoor has become a mother through surrogacy. Let us know that earlier his brother Tusshar Kapoor has also become a father by surrogacy.

