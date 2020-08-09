Eiza González asks to cure misogyny after comparisons with Belinda

If there is something that actress Eiza González hopes will happen this year, it is not only the end of the coronavirus pandemic, but also the end of the misogynistic mentality in society.

In these days several memes have come out in which the “Bloodshot” star has been compared with the singer Belinda for the reports of her new relationship with the artist Christian Nodal, in which they have compared the couple’s choices of both celebrities.

Although González did not refer directly to the teasing, he did state in several publications on Twitter that it does not seem correct that the value of a woman is measured by a sentimental relationship with a man. “I hope that (in) 2021 we will be cured of corona (coronavirus), but also of the terrible misogynistic mentality. In how difficult it is to get recognition for our own work, because apparently nothing is ever enough, they put us to compete and above all, our value is only connected to one man, “he wrote.

Please do not use me as an example to denigrate or minimize any woman. Never. Neither her career, nor her personal life, much less her physique. It is completely unacceptable. And it’s not something I believe in or want to be a part of. Thank you – Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) August 7, 2020

In other messages, the protagonist of “Baby Driver” indicated that she considers that pointing to the features, physical complexion or skin color of any person to make fun of it, in addition to being racist and classist, is absolutely wrong and unacceptable.

And finally, no woman is better than another. And above all, (that) woman who has the tenacity and guts to survive the contempt and attacks every day in this and other industries deserves all the respect. Warrior woman. Because since the day, sadly, just because we are a woman (s) we have a disadvantage, ”reads another publication.

“Hopefully one day we will get to the point where we value the women who represent us in all areas for their own commitment, effort and sacrifice, because even if they don’t believe it: man is not God and no man creates a woman. The woman stands out and stands on her own ”.