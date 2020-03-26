NEWS

Egypt reports 39 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

March 26, 2020
A primary view of an empty street with a mosque and a church, after night-time curfew to comprise the unfold of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19 in Cairo, Egypt March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (1) – Egypt on Thursday reported 39 new coronavirus circumstances and three deaths, the effectively being ministry said in an announcement, bringing the entire number of infections to 495 along with 24 fatalities.

The new circumstances are all Egyptians who had been in contact with completely different victims, other than one Libyan man. The three ineffective are all Egyptians from Cairo, a 30-year woman and two males aged 78 and 72 years.

The assertion added that 102 of the people contaminated had recovered and been launched from a quarantine hospital.

Egypt on Tuesday declared two-week a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to cease the unfold of coronavirus.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Enhancing by Alex Richardson

