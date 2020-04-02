Edward James Olmos Drama ‘Windows On The World’ To Premiere On Latino Streaming Service Vix

EXCLUSIVE: The Edward James Olmos immigrant drama Home windows on the World is ready to completely premiere on April 23 on the free Latino-focused streaming service Vix. The movie initially deliberate a theatrical debut this summer season, however like many different movies, it’s adapting to the field workplace shutdown and shifting to streaming for its worldwide theatrical launch.

Vix is a perfect platform for Home windows on the World, because it has doubled its viewers in March and its watch-time was spearheaded by a 70% raise in cell viewing. Contemplating the present panorama of at-home viewing by way of streaming, Home windows on the World will add to Vix’s development.

Home windows on the World is directed by Michael Olmos and received Finest Narrative Function on the L.A. Movie Awards. The movie follows a heroic younger Mexican man as he crosses the border into America shortly after 9/11 and travels north to New York Metropolis to try to seek out his lacking immigrant father (Olmos) who could or could not have survived the World Commerce Middle assault.

“This movie is such a strong, authentically Latino – but in addition authentically American – uplifting story of religion and redemption, and I’m so thrilled to see it make its world premiere on Vix’s free Hispanic-focused streaming service throughout this distinctive time,” mentioned Olmos.

“It is a essential and political story for me and one which I had hoped Latino audiences across the globe may expertise,” added producer Robert Mailer Anderson, who co-wrote the movie with Zack Anderson. “This world premiere on Vix is the achievement of that dream.”

The movie additionally stars Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Chelsea Gilligan (Star-Crossed) and Richard Cabral (American Crime). Vicangelo Bulluck produces alongside Anderson. The movie was produced in English, and shall be out there on Vix in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Try the film poster beneath.