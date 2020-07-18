Eduardo Cabra kills “Visitor” in video graphic

Former Calle 13 Eduardo Cabra kills his “Visitor” character in the video graphic of “La cabra jala pal monte”, a song with which he debuts as a performer under the name of CABRA, after having spent years producing and composing.

“Without a Goat there is no Visitor”, sings the award-winning Puerto Rican musician in the song released on Friday, the title of which refers to a Latin American saying that represents a return to the origins.

In the end of the video, which was recorded before the pandemic in Argentina, a man dressed in black from head to toe – a kind of hangman with his face covered – cut throat to “Visitor” before removing his hood to reveal what it is. from the same Goat.

“I don’t see it as a death,” the artist told The Associated Press on Friday in an interview via Zoom from his studio in San Juan. “I see it as Cabra was always there.”

The winner of 28 Grammy and Latin Grammy awards was announced as part of Calle 13, the popular duo that formed with his brother René Pérez, alias “Residente”. While Pérez was the voice of the group, Cabra, or “Visitor”, was its producer and musical director. But over the years he has played many other roles: he has produced other artists, composed original music for movies, and created the Trending Tropics duo with Dominican singer-songwriter Vicente García. The idea of ​​removing the famous nickname, he explained, was to consolidate all these facets into one person.

“La cabra jala pal monte” is not only his first song as a vocalist, but the first release of his new independent label La Casa del Sombrero, based in San Juan. This, in fact, is what excites him the most: “The issue of independence and at the moment we are living, where the mainstream musical offer has become a sound.”

His immediate plans with the record label include working with Puerto Rican composer Sebastián Otero on different projects, including that of CABRA, and conducting research on jíbara music to create a kind of “record, a sound and visual document” of that Puerto Rican folk genre. .

Putting himself in front of the microphone and the camera in a leading role made him feel “vulnerable and super insecure”, something he says has helped him to be more understanding of the singers and improve his own production techniques.

“Maybe I try to be a little bit more sensitive when working with other people,” Cabra said. “(Now) when I see someone who is myself in the production plan, in a way I understand what they are going through and try to connect with that.”

Next month he will be releasing new music as a soloist, but he claims he does it “without any expectations.”

“I am doing this because I want to continue doing what I am doing, which is to produce, to continue producing new projects, to continue collaborating with people who trip me, who I like,” he said. “This consolidates the lot of things that I do, but now under the same hat.”