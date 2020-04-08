Editors Guild Cuts Members’ Dues By 50% In Response To COVID-19 Shutdown

The Editors Guild, IATSE Native 700, has decreased union dues by 50% for all members for the second quarter of 2020. The transfer was taken after a unanimous vote of the guild’s board of administrators, assembly remotely, in response to the trade’s COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’re certainly going through an unprecedented disaster, definitely in contrast to something our union has ever needed to endure,” mentioned Native 700 president Alan Heim and nationwide govt director Cathy Repola in a joint assertion emailed to the guild’s 8,300 members. The movement to trim dues additionally included waiving the $7 processing charge for paying by bank card.

The guild says that although many members have been thrown out of labor, “some have transitioned to work from home or have been saved on the payroll quickly till a clearer image emerges of the street again to work.”

Associated Story Put up-Manufacturing Trade Fears Work Will Dry Up Throughout Shutdown, Ponders A Distant Enhancing Future

“We additionally acknowledge a lot of you misplaced work and, subsequently, your incomes,” Heim and Repola advised their members. “As difficult because it has been, we’re keenly conscious this might worsen for a lot of of our members earlier than it will get higher. These of you continue to reporting to work websites, the employer should guarantee your security.”

The members’ dues help collective bargaining and contract enforcement, and the work of the workplace workers and subject representatives in Los Angeles and New York.

IATSE reported lately that 90%-95% of its 150,000 members throughout the nation are usually not working on account of the shutdown of the leisure trade.

Repola and Heim mentioned the guild is intently monitoring the monetary influence the pandemic is having on members and guild assets. “We’re ready to make non-essential cost-cutting measures in spending and weigh using a few of our reserves if crucial,” they mentioned.

The Editors Guild joins a rising checklist of trade unions and guilds offering some type of dues reduction to their members throughout the coronavirus disaster, together with SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, Actors’ Fairness, the Producers Guild, the Worldwide Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Native 600), IATSE Grips Native 80, IATSE Costumers Native 705, IATSE Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Native 706, Hollywood’s Teamsters Native 399 and LA’s Musicians Native 47.