Ed Sheeran will be a dad in late summer and in the middle of the pandemic!

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are weeks away from becoming parents, according to The Sun.

“Ed and Cherry are very excited, but they have kept things very low-key.

“They are only making the final preparations at home and the baby is expected to be born later this summer. It is a really happy moment and their families are totally delighted with them and cannot wait to meet the newborn, ” a source told the British newspaper.

According to the media, the couple took advantage of the isolation derived from the coronavirus health crisis to keep their pregnancy secret.

Previously, Stuart Camp, the artist’s manager, had hinted at the news when the interpreter announced, in December of last year, that he was going to take a break in music.

“(He will) form a family relatively soon. He will not sit still for long, it is not the type of vacation,” reported El País.

Sheeran then explained the reasons why he was saying goodbye (for the second time, since he had already done so in 2016) from the stages.

“One of the important things in the industry is knowing not only when to give yourself a break, but also to give the public a break.

“I’ve been non-stop since 2017 so I’m going to take a break to travel, write and read. I will be disconnected from social networks until it is time to return. For my family and friends: see you when I play. To my fans: thank you for always being so amazing, I promise to come back with new music when the time is right and I have lived a little longer so I have real things to write about, “he wrote then.

The 29-year-old singer and his 27-year-old partner, who met at school, secretly tied the knot in February 2019.